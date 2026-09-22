AI In Sports Market Surges To $2.61 Billion At A CAGR 16.7% By 2030 Report By Marketsandmarketstm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarketsTM, the global AI in Sports Market is estimated to grow from USD 1.03 billion in 2024 to USD 2.61 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2030. AI is moving beyond analytics into real-time decision-making, injury prevention, automated content creation, and personalized fan experiences. The adoption of smart stadium technologies, augmented and virtual reality, and AI-powered broadcasting is further broadening the technology's role across the sports ecosystem.

The market is also benefiting from the increasing use of AI in e-sports, where the digital nature of competitions enables rapid integration of analytics, intelligent recommendations, automated moderation, and performance optimization.

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Key Market Highlights



Market size (2024): USD 1.03 billion

Projected market size (2030): USD 2.61 billion

Growth rate: CAGR of 16.7% (2024–2030)

Fastest Growing Region: Asia Pacific

Years considered: 2019–2030 Key players: GlobalStep (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SAP SE (Germany), HUDL (US), Oracle (US), Stats Perform (US)

Why This Market Matters

Artificial intelligence is becoming an increasingly important competitive tool for sports organizations, enabling teams to process large volumes of performance and health data to support faster, more informed decisions. Real-time player analytics can strengthen injury-prevention efforts, while predictive algorithms can identify patterns that influence game strategy, shifting AI from a back-office analytical capability to an operational technology that can support decisions during training and competition. Fan engagement is another major commercial application, with AI-powered recommendation engines, chatbots, personalized content, and interactive technologies enabling more tailored experiences while supporting opportunities related to tickets, merchandise, and digital participation. The emergence of smart stadiums and AI-enabled content generation is further expanding the market, allowing sports organizations to combine operational efficiency with richer experiences for increasingly digital audiences.

Market Overview

The AI in Sports market encompasses technologies and solutions that apply artificial intelligence across sporting activities and business operations, with key applications including performance analytics, player monitoring, and broadcast management, as well as fan engagement and decision-making. Performance analytics platforms process historical and real-time data to identify trends, evaluate player capabilities, and assess opponents, helping teams optimize training programs and tactical approaches. Player-monitoring technologies integrate AI with wearables and other data-capture devices to track on-field performance and health metrics, supporting training management and injury-risk reduction. AI is also transforming sports broadcasting, with computer vision and automated systems processing live game data to support applications such as goal-line decisions, while AI-generated and personalized content is creating new ways for fans to interact with sporting events.

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Analyst Perspective

AI is evolving from an analytical support tool into an integrated capability spanning sports performance, strategy, broadcasting, and fan engagement. The convergence of real-time data, predictive analytics, computer vision, and generative AI is enabling sports organizations to make faster, more informed decisions while delivering personalized experiences. The strongest opportunities are emerging where AI is integrated with existing sports infrastructure, including cameras, wearables, analytics platforms, and digital fan-engagement systems, allowing organizations to convert fragmented data into actionable intelligence across the sporting lifecycle. The rapid adoption of AI in e-sports further demonstrates how digitally native sports environments can accelerate technology deployment, with AI increasingly embedded in gameplay analysis and audience interaction to enhance competitive performance and engagement.

Segment Analysis

e-Sports to Register the Highest Growth Rate

The e-Sports segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, driven by the seamless integration of AI across gameplay, analytics, content, and audience engagement. AI-powered analytics can help teams analyze player behavior and opponent strategies, while platforms such as Mobalytics and Twitch leverage AI to deliver personalized insights, recommendations, and moderation.

Sports Teams to Hold Largest Market Size

The Sports Teams segment is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period, driven by AI adoption for player performance, game strategies, talent scouting, and fan engagement. AI-powered analytics, wearables, and solutions such as IBM's Watsonx and Catapult Sports support data-driven decisions, while AI-enabled 3D technologies and engagement tools help sports organizations strengthen fan interactions.

Solutions to Maintain Leading Market Share

By offering, solutions are expected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period, driven by their direct application across performance management, tactical analysis, decision-making, and fan engagement. Advanced analytics, computer vision, and predictive modeling convert sports data into actionable insights, while technologies from Catapult and Hawk-Eye support player monitoring, training optimization, and real-time game decisions. The integration of AI with cameras, wearables, and connected technologies is further enabling more comprehensive sports intelligence systems.

Regional Analysis

The AI in Sports market is developing as sports organizations worldwide increase their use of digital technologies for performance management, broadcasting, and audience engagement. Adoption is supported by the growing availability of sports data and the increasing integration of AI-enabled analytics, computer vision, wearables, and digital engagement platforms. Regions with established professional sports ecosystems and strong technology infrastructure are positioned to benefit from these developments.

The expansion of e-sports and smart-stadium initiatives is also creating additional opportunities for AI deployment. As sports organizations seek to combine competitive intelligence with personalized digital experiences, AI adoption is expected to extend across both sporting operations and commercial activities.

Key Industry Trends



Real-Time Performance Intelligence

AI-Powered Injury Prevention

Predictive Game Strategy

Automated and Personalized Content

Smart Stadiums and Immersive Experiences AI Expansion in E-Sports

Competitive Landscape

The Top Companies in AI in Sports Market include GlobalStep (US), IBM (US), Intel (US), Microsoft (US), AWS (US), SAP SE (Germany), HUDL (US), Oracle (US), Stats Perform (US), EXL (US), Sportradar AG (Switzerland), HCL Technologies (India), Salesforce (US), and SAS Institute (US).

Market participants are pursuing partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, product enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their capabilities and market presence.

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