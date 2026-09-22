Real Fencing Launches New National Website For Timber And Aluminium Fencing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Auckland-founded fencing company showcases fence installation, repairs and gates provided by its local teams across New Zealand. Eligible residential fencing jobs are backed by a completion guarantee of up to NZ$15,000. Conditions apply.

Auckland, New Zealand, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real Fencing has launched a new national website showcasing its timber and aluminium fencing services across New Zealand. The company provides fence installation, repairs, painting and gates through local teams in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and other service areas.

The new website features dedicated regional pages showcasing Real Fencing's local teams, with information for homeowners planning a new fence, replacing an existing boundary fence or arranging repairs. Homeowners can submit a request for a free written fencing quote in about a minute, and Real Fencing aims to respond within four hours.

"We want homeowners to have a clear picture of what Real Fencing builds, where our local teams work and what to expect when they request a quote," said Ronnie Seiler, founder of Real Fencing. "The new website brings that information together in one place."

The Real Fencing Auckland operation, where the company started, is organised into three local teams covering the North Shore, West Auckland, and South, Central and East Auckland. The company provides the same core fencing services through its regional teams, with material and design options based on local conditions and each property's needs.

Real Fencing's local teams carry out fencing work for homeowners, businesses and property managers.

Real Fencing is a member of the Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand (FCANZ). The company reports more than 2,500 completed fences and a 4.9 out of 5 rating across more than 50 public reviews. Real Fencing offers a completion guarantee of up to NZ$15,000 for eligible residential fencing jobs. Conditions apply.

The company also encourages homeowners to compare written fencing quotes on the same basis, including fence dimensions and materials, removal and disposal, site access and ground conditions, GST, payment terms and exclusions.

"A total price alone does not tell homeowners exactly what is included," Seiler said. "Two quotes that look far apart can be much closer once GST, post sizes, removal and disposal are compared on the same basis. Homeowners should know exactly what is being built before they pay a deposit."

Real Fencing's full guide to comparing fencing quotes is available on its website, and homeowners can request a free written fencing quote at realfencing.co.nz.







Real Fencing UTE

About Real Fencing

Real Fencing is a New Zealand fencing company with local fence builders in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and other service areas across New Zealand. Its local teams build, repair and paint timber and aluminium fences, and also install pool, PVC, steel and chain link fencing and custom gates, for homeowners, businesses and property managers. Real Fencing is a member of the Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand (FCANZ), reports more than 2,500 completed fences, and holds a 4.9 out of 5 rating across more than 50 public reviews. Free written quotes at realfencing.co.nz or on 027 252 9063.

Press Inquiries

Ronnie Seiler

ronnie [at] realfencing.co.nz

027 370-2390

