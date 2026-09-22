MENAFN - GetNews)"AI SEO tool BlogSEO's automated backlink building dashboard, showing backlinks received, link status and Domain Rating." The quote is already in the body, so I'd use this field for the image description"AI SEO tool BlogSEO has released automated backlink building, a link network whose placement algorithm enforces non-reciprocal links and graph sparsity. The algorithm design focuses on leaving no footprint and draws on graph theory research conducted École Polytechnique and Télécom Paris.

Paris, France - September 22, 2026 - AI SEO tool BlogSEO today released automated backlink building, a feature that earns links for customer websites without manual outreach. The network's placement algorithm is built on graph theory research and keeps linking patterns non-reciprocal and sparse. BlogSEO is used by more than 750 websites.

How automated backlink building works

Automated backlink building is the process of acquiring links from other websites through software rather than manual outreach. In BlogSEO, each participating website joins a network made up of other BlogSEO customers. When a member site publishes a new article, the system identifies a topically relevant page on another member site and places a contextual link to it inside the article body. Every link is tracked in the dashboard as queued, placed, verified or lost, along with the linking site, anchor text and target page.

A link network designed with graph theory

Conventional link exchanges tend to produce reciprocal links and tightly interconnected groups of websites, patterns that rarely occur in organic linking. BlogSEO's algorithm monitors the full link graph across all member websites and applies three constraints before any link is placed. It blocks closed loops of any length, so that no chain of links returns to its starting site. It limits clustering, so that no group of member websites becomes disproportionately interconnected. It also caps local density at levels consistent with organic linking. Links are delivered gradually rather than in batches, and member websites are operating businesses with their own traffic.

The approach is based on research on density and sparsity enforcement in search engine link graphs that BlogSEO founder Vincent Josse conducted at École Polytechnique and Télécom Paris.

"Backlink networks usually fail on topology: too many reciprocal links, too many dense clusters," said Vincent Josse, CEO of BlogSEO. "I spent my research years on sparsity in link graphs, and we took more than a month to build those constraints into the network before releasing it. No link building is risk-free, so we designed this one to follow the way real websites link to each other."

Availability

Automated backlink building is available now to BlogSEO customers on WordPress, Shopify, Webflow, Framer and Contentful, as well as custom websites connected by webhook. Plans start at $97 per month and include up to 15 automated backlinks.

About BlogSEO

BlogSEO is an AI SEO tool that automates keyword research, article writing, publishing and backlink building for small businesses, online stores and agencies. Founded in 2025 by Vincent Josse and based in Paris, France, the company serves more than 750 websites across WordPress, Shopify, Webflow and other content management systems. The platform also tracks how often a brand is mentioned and cited by AI assistants such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity. BlogSEO's mission is to make organic search growth accessible to teams without an SEO department.

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