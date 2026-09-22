Enji Releases Grounded AI Marketing Plan Software Built On A Decade Of Small Business Consulting

MENAFN - GetNews)""The plan is grounded in a proven methodology and in the actual business, not in a guess about what marketing usually looks like," said Brett Hollman, co-founder of Enji."Enji's updated AI Expert System combines a business's website with answers to 20 questions to produce a personalized marketing plan that becomes a working calendar of tasks

SAN DIEGO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 - Enji, the marketing project management software for small business owners and solopreneurs, today released a new version of its AI marketing plan software. The release introduces a more customizable interface, a redesigned questionnaire, and expanded use of data gathered from the business's own website. Together they allow Enji's AI Expert System to produce a marketing plan personalized to a specific business in about five minutes.

Enji's AI Expert System is grounded in two sources that general-purpose AI tools lack. The first is a methodology of marketing tactics developed by Enji co-founder Tayler Cusick Hollman across hundreds of small business consulting engagements since 2015. The second is the business itself: the system reads the company's website and combines what it finds with roughly 20 answers about goals, customers, budget, and available time. The resulting plan breaks the owner's goals, objectives, and marketing channels into scheduled tasks on a calendar, each with the guidance needed to complete it and stay on plan.

Enji has generated tens of thousands of custom marketing plans to date.

"General AI tools will produce a marketing plan from a single sentence, and the advice in it could apply to almost any business," said Brett Hollman, co-founder of Enji. "We took a different approach. We built software that lets an expert marketer, Tayler, encode her own tactics and the conditions under which each one applies, without a data scientist or engineer in between, and Enji's AI operates inside that framework. The plan is grounded in a proven methodology and in the actual business, not in a guess about what marketing usually looks like."

"Every tactic in Enji is one I have used with real clients, and every one is built for a very small business, not a marketing department," said Tayler Cusick Hollman, co-founder of Enji. "The difference with Enji is that the plan doesn't end as a document. It becomes the work on your calendar and Enji is the app that helps you manage and do it."

Unlike planning templates and general-purpose project management tools, Enji connects the plan directly to execution. Once a plan is generated, its tasks appear on the owner's marketing calendar. Enji's AI copywriter drafts content in the business's brand voice, its scheduler publishes to social media platforms, and its analytics dashboard tracks performance against the plan's key performance indicators, all within one platform.

"Not only do you put in your goals and get a multifaceted marketing plan, but it generates your marketing tasks on a calendar," said Rebecca Fulk, an Enji customer. "And the AI is far, far better than ChatGPT."

The new release is available now at /marketing-plan-software to all Enji subscribers and to new users through a 14-day free trial that does not require a credit card. Enji is priced at $29 per month or $289 per year and includes the full platform, in-app support, and twice-monthly group coaching sessions with the founders.

About Enji

Enji is marketing project management software for small business owners and solopreneurs who do their own marketing. It combines strategy, content drafting and repurposing, social media scheduling, and analytics in one connected platform, so the marketing plan turns into work that gets done. Enji was founded by marketing consultant Tayler Cusick Hollman and technology executive Brett Hollman and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

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