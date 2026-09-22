Fast Simon Streamlines Cross-Border Merchandising Within Shopify Markets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brands now have the ability to merchandise and analyze stores across global markets from a single application



With Merchandising for Shopify Markets, global brands can simultaneously merchandise for opposite seasons, such as summer in Australia and winter in the U.S., and account for individualized country regulations, from one point of control. Per-market performance analysis within the Merchandising dashboard empowers brands with the“why” behind trends to confidently take action that drives sales.

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fast Simon, a unified AI product discovery platform driving higher conversion and revenue through merchandising, personalization, and search, today announced Merchandising for Shopify Markets. With this launch, brands can merchandise and analyze performance across global markets from a single screen, significantly increasing their efficiency.

Previously, global brands would have to use separate Shopify stores per market to meet different demands. Merchandising for opposite products in simultaneous seasons, such as swimwear in Australia and coats in the U.S., was stymied by labor-intensive processes. Also, some markets within a region require country-specific regulations that are burdensome to implement.

Fast Simon's Merchandising for Shopify Markets has changed that. It empowers brands with the same control they had with separate stores, but from a single dashboard. Brands can now merchandise differently per market from a single screen while also receiving per-market analytics that enable them to make data-backed decisions.

This update immediately increases efficiency, whether through manual market-by-market merchandising or automated strategic rules.

“Merchandising for global shoppers just got significantly easier and smarter. Our customers can now merchandise across markets, regardless of region, seasonality, regulations, currency, etc., from a single screen. Additionally, they can immediately understand the impact of their merchandising within specific markets,” said Fast Simon CEO Zohar Gilad.“Taking away these manual headaches while arming merchandisers with the right data will enable them to focus on their goals and ultimately drive conversion.”

Cross-border merchandising is just one of many tasks ripe for automation in e-commerce. According to McKinsey & Company, retail merchants could reclaim up to 40% of their time by offloading manual, repetitive tasks to agentic AI and devoting that time to strategic activities instead. Recognizing the need to streamline their workflow, Merchandising for Shopify Markets enables brands to make the right decisions that drive sales, regardless of region.

This announcement is the latest in a series of new AI-driven e-commerce innovations from Fast Simon, including Creative Studio, launched in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday preparations.

About Fast Simon

Fast Simon powers e-commerce intelligence for some of the world's fastest-growing and most recognized brands on Shopify. Their unified AI product discovery platform empowers thousands of mid-market and enterprise retailers to increase revenue and reduce manual merchandising efforts at scale. Through a purpose-built platform, Fast Simon delivers the best overall shopping experience with optimized merchandising, personalization, search, and shopping agents that increase conversion and revenue.

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