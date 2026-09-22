Pete & Gabi Launches Instant Access To Rebecca, Its Autonomous AI Interviewer Platform

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hiring teams and SMEs can launch conversational voice and technical screening in just five minutes, without waiting for a demo, sales call, onboarding delays, or enterprise lock-in.

CHICAGO, IL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pete & Gabi, an innovator in conversational AI agent architecture, announced the rollout of instant onboarding for its flagship candidate screening agent, Rebecca AI. The new product ensures a straightforward setup for recruitment consultants and SMB hiring managers enabling them to create their accounts, configure candidate evaluation criteria, and launch live candidate interviews within a few minutes.Rebecca AI applies AI governance principles intended to ensure proper usage of AI technologies in candidate screening, structured assessment, transparency, maintaining data privacy, and human administration.







Start screening and interviewing candidates faster with Rebecca AI

Historically, enterprise conversational AI demanded complex custom deployments, high upfront setup, and lengthy vendor demos. With on-demand access, Pete & Gabi allows companies to evaluate a large number of candidates in a quick and efficient manner.

Autonomous Voice & Technical Screening On Demand

Rebecca AI provides hiring teams with structured conversational interviews and conducts technical coding assessments in real time. Using adaptive technology, Rebecca AI can ask relevant technical and behavioral questions over interactive voice while evaluating coding performance and delivering comprehensive candidate scorecards and transcripts directly to recruiters. The technology allows for systematic, objective evaluation of candidates and handles possible AI biases by complying with SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, and CCPA standards.

By implementing Rebecca AI for initial screening purposes, organizations can reduce their time for new hire selection by 80% and minimize the cost of the screening by 60%, allowing more efficient use of human recruiters in searching for suitable candidates. AI scores, summaries, and assessments are intended only to support human recruiters for decision-making.

Transparent Pricing for Growing Teams

Rebecca AI provides a free trial where new users can access 5 interview credits. The minimum Scout Plan offers a scalable solution for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), niche recruiters, and expanding technical teams.

The Scout Plan ($199/month): Comprises 30 complete interview credits for every month, full usage of the conversational interviews function, candidate standardized scoring system and the capability of auto report generation.

Frictionless Onboarding: Users can choose a plan, enter information on candidates, and launch the first campaign independently.

Scalable Infrastructure: When the number of interviews increases, teams can advance to Enterprise or Advanced plans with additional features.

Custom enterprise rates are available for larger teams with a higher number of interviews and various collaboration requirements.

Democratizing Enterprise AI Recruitment

"For many years, sophisticated AI screening tools have required enterprises to go through lengthy sales calls, complex procurement procedures, and mandatory annual subscriptions before being granted access," said Nick Shah, the CEO of Peterson Technology Partners, parent company of Pete & Gabi. He then added,“However, Rebecca is an autonomous AI interviewer that delivers instant access to enterprise-level AI recruitment for all small business owners and entrepreneurs. A recruiting manager can access our website, commence the screening process in the morning, and receive insights from interviews later in the afternoon."

Availability

Rebecca AI is now available for instant access. Recruitment teams may check out the solutions and organize their first automated interview campaign at petegabi.com.

About Pete & Gabi

Pete & Gabi develops highly advanced AI agents with conversational skills. The company has designed its best recruitment AI agent, Rebecca AI to conduct voice and coding interviews autonomously. It facilitates employers in evaluating talents fast, objectively, and at greater scale. The company also offers Olivia AI, an autonomous inbound and outbound voice agent engineered for candidate outreach, pre-qualification, and automated scheduling. Pete & Gabi bridges the gap between scalable automation and human-centric conversations. Learn more at petegabi.com.









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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: