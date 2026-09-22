Empowering Global Expansion: Jilian Backs Worldia's Precision Manufacturing Plant In Mexico

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The grand opening ceremony of Worldia's Mexico factory was successfully held at the WTC Industrial Park in San Luis Potosí, bringing together guests from various industries to witness this key milestone in Worldia's globalization strategy.

As the contractor for the factory engineering project, Jilian Construction participated throughout the entire process in the construction of the factory's clean workshops, electromechanical systems, fire protection, and HVAC systems, leveraging its standardized overseas engineering expertise to help Worldia successfully launch production in North America.

In 2025, Jilian Construction formally undertook the EPC general contracting project for Worldia's SLP factory. During the construction phase, the project faced multiple challenges including difficult cross-border coordination, strict local construction standards in Mexico, and variable on-site conditions. Jilian's local construction team in Mexico strictly maintained construction quality and safety standards, successfully completing the overall construction of a 1,000 sqm high-standard clean workshop, along with the installation and commissioning of electrical, low-voltage, fresh air, fire protection, and multi-split air conditioning systems.

The project was ultimately delivered on time with zero safety incidents and high-quality standards, earning high recognition from Worldia's management and a special honor plaque.









Amid the restructuring of North American supply chains, Mexico has become the preferred destination for Chinese precision manufacturing, home appliance, and machinery industries going global. Since 2020, Jilian Construction has been deeply engaged in the Mexican market, establishing direct engineering teams and local offices there. The company has successively undertaken general contracting projects for dozens of medium and large-scale manufacturing enterprises including Super Lighting, Yusei Holdings, Sailun Tire, BMW, JENMOUR, and AUX, covering the full chain of factory civil engineering, clean workshops, electromechanical installation, production line support, and warehouse engineering.

Beyond the Mexican market, Jilian Construction has expanded its business footprint to more countries in the Americas, including Brazil and the United States, earning widespread recognition from clients through its localized teams, construction resources, outstanding technical capabilities, and strong market reputation.

The successful opening and production launch of Worldia's Mexico factory marks another benchmark achievement of Jilian Construction partnering with leading manufacturing enterprises to go global.

About Jilian Construction:

Jilian Construction,a subsidiary of Jilian Group,is a service provider for smart factory construction, offering one-stop services for construction projects. Its business scope spans across 158 countries globally, including Southeast Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It has undertaken multiple engineering service projects in countries such as Mexico, Brazil, USA, Indonesia, Thailand, Germany, Serbia, Hungary, and others, becoming a recognized overseas construction engineering partner by Fortune 500 companies.

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