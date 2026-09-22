Lake City Bank Named To Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class Of 2026 Among Top 25 Small-Cap Banks And Thrifts In The Country

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WARSAW, Indiana, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lake City Bank, the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq: LKFN), announced it was named to the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class of 2026, which recognizes the top performing small-cap banks and thrifts across the United States. Lake City Bank was among only 25 institutions recognized nationwide and was the only bank headquartered in Indiana to make the list.

Piper Sandler analyzes all publicly traded banks and thrifts with a market capitalization below $2.5 billion and evaluates institutions based on seven financial variables. Recognized institutions significantly outperformed industry medians in earnings growth, loan growth, deposit growth and return on average equity, while also meeting rigorous standards for asset quality and capital levels over the last 12 months based on data at June 30, 2026.

“The Lake City Bank team's focus on taking care of our communities and clients has proven to also benefit our shareholders. Our inclusion on the Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars list reflects our consistent execution and performance over a long period of time,” commented David Findlay, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

This marks the fourth time that Lake City Bank has been recognized on the annual Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars list.

Lake City Bank, a $7.2 billion bank headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, was founded in 1872 and serves Central and Northern Indiana communities with 55 branch offices and a robust digital banking platform. Lake City Bank's community banking model prioritizes building in-market long-term customer relationships while delivering technology-forward solutions for retail and commercial clients. The bank is the single bank subsidiary of Lakeland Financial Corporation (Nasdaq Global Select/LKFN). For more information visit .

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