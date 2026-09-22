Seek Labs Launches Open Impact Program At Clinton Global Initiative To Advance Therapeutic Development For Neglected Infectious Diseases

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New Commitment to Action will apply Seek Labs' BioSeeker AI and Sequence Ablation Therapeutics platform to diseases historically underserved by traditional therapeutic development

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seek Labs, a TechBio company building programmable platforms to decode, program, and resolve diseases, today announced the Open Impact Sequence Ablation Therapeutics Program, a new Commitment to Action through the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI) focused on advancing therapeutics for neglected and underserved infectious diseases.

The three-year initiative will begin with two disease programs selected from an initial portfolio of 11 diseases with significant humanitarian, public-health, food-security, or preparedness impact. Seek Labs will contribute the BioSeeker intelligence, therapeutic designs, and technical instructions needed to launch the programs without an upfront licensing barrier, while research institutions and disease experts will help validate candidates and advance the strongest programs.

The initial portfolio of candidates includes Rift Valley fever, chikungunya, Japanese encephalitis, hepatitis E, Zika, enterovirus A71, vaccine-derived polio, yellow fever, rabies, peste des petits ruminants virus, and Newcastle disease.

The diseases span human health, maternal and child health, outbreak preparedness, veterinary health, and food security. They were selected because each presents a meaningful need while receiving limited therapeutic attention from conventional commercial markets. The larger objective is to prove a model that can be repeated across diseases, potentially lowering development costs, accelerating advancement of new therapeutics, and attracting sustained investment.

“Too many diseases receive serious attention only when they become emergencies,” said Jared Bauer, co-founder and CEO of Seek Labs.“We believe advances in AI and programmable therapeutics give us an opportunity to lower the cost barrier and approach drug development differently. Our goal with Open Impact is to prove that we can build a repeatable system for diseases that traditional drug discovery models often leave behind.”

Treating Disease Like Code

At the foundation of Seek Labs' approach is a simple idea: disease is driven by biological instructions encoded in sequence. In an invading pathogen, those genetic instructions tell it how to survive, replicate, and spread. In cancer, disease-driving sequences can create dependencies that allow abnormal cells to persist and grow.

Seek Labs built BioSeeker, an AI-powered genomic intelligence platform that treats disease as code. It compares large numbers of genomic sequences to identify vulnerabilities, while screening potential targets for specificity before they are translated into therapeutic designs. Seek's Sequence Ablation Therapeutics, or SAT, is a programmable modality that targets those vulnerabilities and acts on them. BioSeeker finds the vulnerability and then SAT provides a programmable way to act on it.

BioSeeker has mapped 145 diseases representing approximately 95 percent of the world's infectious-disease burden. Seek Labs is applying this approach to influenza, RSV, dengue, Ebola, Ewing sarcoma, and other serious infectious diseases and cancers.

“Instead of rebuilding the drug discovery process from scratch each time we confront another disease, we asked, 'Can we build a system that identifies disease vulnerabilities and then program a way to act on them?'” Bauer said.“In infectious disease, that could help us move as fast as disease spreads. More broadly, it creates a framework that could potentially be applied across global diseases.”

Opening the Platform to Diseases the Market Has Overlooked

Seek Labs will provide the BioSeeker-derived target intelligence, SAT therapeutic designs, specificity analysis, and technical instructions required to initiate the programs. External research partners will conduct laboratory validation and return structured experimental data that can be used to select stronger candidates and improve subsequent designs. Importantly, access will be considered from the beginning of the program. Seek Labs will work with people closest to the disease burden to carry it forward.

Seek Labs is seeking research institutions, disease experts, governments, philanthropic organizations, and other mission-aligned partners interested in participating in the Open Impact programs or in helping expand the model to additional diseases and regions.

About Sequence Ablation Therapeutics

Sequence Ablation Therapeutics, or SAT, are investigational programmable therapeutics developed by Seek Labs to target disease-driving genetic sequences directly. BioSeeker-derived genomic intelligence identifies and prioritizes genetic vulnerabilities that inform SAT candidate design across infectious disease and oncology. SAT candidates are investigational and have not been approved for human or veterinary use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Department of Agriculture, or other regulatory authorities, unless expressly stated.

About BioSeeker

BioSeeker is Seek Labs' proprietary AI-powered genomic intelligence platform. BioSeeker analyzes genomic sequences to identify conserved vulnerabilities, disease-driving genetic dependencies, and other sequence-defined targets that can be translated into therapeutic or diagnostic programs. Its Global Disease Atlas currently consists of 145 infectious diseases maps, with additional applications extending into oncology and other sequence-defined diseases.

About Seek Labs

Every disease has a sequence. Seek Labs is a TechBio company building the systems to decode, program, and resolve diseases. At the core of this system is an AI-powered intelligence layer that analyzes and translates sequences into actionable data, informing two deployment layers across Sequence Ablation Therapeutics (SAT) and molecular detection. Together, these systems form a continuous loop where genomic data is decoded, translated into therapeutic and diagnostic outputs, and refined through real-world deployment.

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Seek Labs is a proud member of BioHive, Utah's collaborative life sciences ecosystem. Together with our partners, we're building faster, smarter solutions for the world's most urgent health challenges.

About the Clinton Global Initiative (CGI)

Founded by President Bill Clinton in 2005, the Clinton Global Initiative is a community of doers representing a broad cross section of society and dedicated to the idea that we can accomplish more together than we can apart. Through CGI's unique model, more than 13,000 organizations have launched more than 4,300 Commitments to Action - new, specific, and measurable projects and programs – that are making a difference in the lives of more than 500 million people in 180 countries.

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