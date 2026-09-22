Proforma Wins 2026 Top Workplaces Remote Work Award

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proforma, the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in the print and promotional products industry, is proud to announce that it recently earned recognition as a 2026 Top Workplaces Remote Workplace. Top Workplaces awards are based solely on employee feedback, gathered through a confidential third-party survey.

“This recognition is particularly valuable because it comes directly from our employees,” said Kathy Mayo, Vice President of Human Resources at Proforma.“Creating a strong remote-first workplace must be purposeful and thoughtful. We're focused on making sure our employees have the flexibility, connection, and resources they need to succeed, no matter where they work”

The Top Workplaces Remote Work award is the latest in a string of 2026 recognitions acknowledging Proforma's culture. Other 2026 award nods include PPAI Greatest Company to Work For, ASI Best Places to Work, and 8 Cultural Excellence Awards from Top Workplaces.

While Proforma Support Centers are located in Cleveland, Ohio, and Tampa, Florida, the overall geographic footprint of the Network is far-reaching. Proforma's Support Center Team Members stretch across 19 states, supporting a Network of over 500 distributorships throughout North America.

"Being recognized for the environment and culture we're able to nurture across so many remote team members is a tremendous honor,” said Vera Muzzillo, CEO of Proforma.“We believe a great workplace is one that supports both professional success and a healthy work-life balance. We're proud to see that commitment reflected in the feedback from our employees.”

As many organizations are enforcing return-to-office mandates, Proforma continues to prioritize maintaining its remote-first culture while still fostering connection, communication, and flexibility among its team members.

“Receiving recognition as a top remote workplace is especially meaningful because our team members are the ones who know our culture best,” said Katlyn Stechschulte, Director of Brand Identity at Proforma.“We're honored that the collective feedback earned Proforma a spot among this select group of remote-first organizations.”

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About Proforma

With nearly 50 years of experience, Proforma is the largest family-owned and operated technology and business success leader in printing, promotional products, packaging, and eCommerce solutions. Proforma's investment of more than $50 million in technology reinforces its presence as an industry leader and supports its mission to empower Distributor Owner success. In 2026, Safeguard joined the Proforma Family, bringing over 70 years of expertise as a trusted provider of print and promotional products solutions. To date, over 150 Proforma Distributor Owners have earned spots on the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies, with many accomplishing recurring recognitions. More than 300 Distributor Owners have achieved membership in Proforma's Million and Multi-Million-Dollar Club, earning annual sales ranging from $1 million to nearly $50 million.

To learn more about Proforma, visit Proforma.com.

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Proforma Wins 2026 Top Workplaces Remote Work Award

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