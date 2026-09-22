Nova Southeastern University President Emeritus George L. Hanbury II's Newly Published Book To Benefit Student Scholarships And Research

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nova Southeastern University (NSU), in collaboration with Rodin Books and Barnes & Noble College (BNC), has released Keep Your Aim Above Your Reach: The Practice of Transformational Leadership, a new book by George L. Hanbury II, Ph.D., who retired from his role as NSU president and chief executive officer in 2025. All net proceeds from book sales will benefit student scholarships and research at the university.

“My hope is that the experiences and lessons I share in this book encourage readers to lead with purpose, character, and a commitment to serving others,” Dr. Hanbury said.“Knowing that every book purchase also helps invest in future generations of leaders makes this endeavor especially meaningful. I am grateful to Barnes & Noble College and Rodin Books publishers for supporting a cause that will create lasting opportunities for Nova Southeastern University students.”

Part memoir and part leadership guide, Keep Your Aim Above Your Reach draws on Dr. Hanbury's six decades of leadership in higher education, local government, and civic service. Through personal stories and practical insights, the book demonstrates how transformational leadership can strengthen organizations, inspire trust, and create lasting impact. Dr. Hanbury, who is known in South Florida for his Southern hospitality and service-oriented management style, presents a leadership framework grounded in humility, courage, integrity, and community.

Dr. Hanbury served as NSU's sixth president and led its advancement over two decades to Carnegie R1 research status. He refocused the university's mission, vision, and core values to guide the institution toward preeminence in higher education, research, student and employee diversity, and community service. Under his leadership, NSU became one of only 59 U.S. universities to hold the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching's dual designation of both“Community Engaged” and“High Research Activity.” During his tenure, NSU set undergraduate enrollment records, elevated its academic stature to new heights, and raised more than $1 billion in research and philanthropic support.

During Dr. Hanbury's distinguished career, he also held leadership roles in local government, helping guide transformative initiatives in Virginia Beach and Portsmouth, Va., as well as and Fort Lauderdale, Fla. He was named South Florida Business Journal's Ultimate CEO in 2020 and received the 2024 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Broward Metropolitan Planning Organization, the 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award from the Boy Scouts of American South Florida Council, and the 2019 Guy Harvey Conservation Award. Today, as NSU President Emeritus, Dr. Hanbury continues to mentor and inspire future leaders through his writing and speaking.

“We're happy to work with Dr. Hanbury to make this inspiring leadership book available while helping invest in the next generation of leaders,” said Bryan Stark, chief operating officer of BNC.“Supporting student scholarships through this initiative reflects our shared commitment to expanding educational opportunity and student success.”

“Rodin Books is proud to publish Dr. Hanbury initially in partnership with NSU and BNC,” said Arthur Klebanoff, publisher, Rodin Books.

Keep Your Aim Above Your Reach is published by Rodin Books and available exclusively through NSU's BNC-managed online bookstore at .



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About Nova Southeastern University

Nova Southeastern University (NSU) is the largest private research university in Florida and a top employer in the state, with more than $6.7 billion in projected economic impact. NSU is classified as an R1 institution by the Carnegie Foundation, a designation that recognizes universities with the highest level of research activity.

About Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider to higher education. BNED manages a network of college stores featuring essential academic materials and distinct institutional branded merchandise in addition to providing other services that enhance campus life and the scholastic experience. Through its family of brands, including Barnes & Noble College and MBS, BNED offers greater affordability and accessibility to course materials and learning tools that help achieve success in the classroom and beyond. Visit for more information about Barnes & Noble College's campus solutions and services.

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NSU President Dr. Harry K. Moon Celebrates Book Launch With President Emeritus George L. Hanbury II

CONTACT: Pashen Black Nova Southeastern Univeristy...