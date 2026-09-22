Venn Acquires A16z-Backed Zuma For $50 Million As Its Platform Closes In On One Million Homes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Venn's model makes software for free and charges for what is proprietary: the intelligence layer and the bespoke agents that act on it. This acquisition brings Zuma, one of multifamily's leading AI solutions, into the model which has grown 4x since January.









NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venn, the sovereign AI platform for real estate, today announced it has acquired Zuma, a leader in agentic AI for multifamily used by operators for leasing, renewals and collections. Zuma was backed by Andreessen Horowitz, Y Combinator, King River & Capital.

Venn serves more than 270 owners and operators including Bozzuto, Related, Kairoi Residential and Grand City Properties, and expects to pass a million units under management by year end. Venn's contracted revenue has more than quadrupled over the past year, growth that places it in the top quartile of companies tracked in ICONIQ's September 2026 State of Scaling report, the cohort ICONIQ calls Pacesetters.

Zuma has assembled one of the strongest applied AI teams in real estate, combining machine learning, data science and engineering talent with five years of deep expertise in multifamily marketing and leasing. Its team, technology and domain intelligence now strengthen Venn's Company Brain and accelerate the development of increasingly sophisticated agents across every sector in real estate.

Who owns the intelligence

“Ask the question nobody in real estate asks,” said Or Bokobza, CEO of Venn.“Who owns your data once you hand it to an AI vendor? Every operator I meet has spent decades building a way of running properties that nobody else has, and then handed it to a vendor who sells the same answer to the building next door. We give the software away. What you pay us for is the intelligence platform, which you own, and the agentic outcomes we build on top. Zuma brings exceptional AI talent and deep marketing and leasing expertise into that platform, making the Company Brain materially more powerful and accelerating what our agents can do.”

Venn builds each operator its own Company Brain: their data, their definitions and their way of working, encoded once, upon which AI agents and applications can work, each returning what it learns to the brain. At Kairoi Residential, Venn started with the resident experience hub. A year later, dozens of agents run on the same foundation, including the annual property budget, which used to take four months and now takes four weeks.

“What became clear very quickly was how much bigger the opportunity could be together,” said Shiv Gettu, co-founder of Zuma.“Venn had built the infrastructure to take our specialization in marketing and leasing across the entire real estate sector. The more time we spent with Or and the team, the more obvious the alignment became. We think about customers the same way, we build close to the business, and we believe the future belongs to technology that reflects what makes each operator unique. Add Venn's growth, customer base and technical talent, and it felt like an opportunity to build at a completely different scale.”

Why leasing was first

Leasing is one of the largest drivers of NOI in multifamily and one of the clearest examples of where context changes what AI can do. A tool sitting on one of an operator's systems can only understand a fraction of the business. With a Company Brain, an AI leasing agent can understand the prospect alongside the property, pricing, availability, maintenance history, resident sentiment, unique amenities, operating policies and the operator's own way of doing business. Human escalations are reduced by nearly 60%.

“We believe that the future is not another generic leasing bot. Our clients choose Zuma because we were able to offer them a bespoke solution. Every agent we ship is only as good as the context we can feed it, and multifamily has no shared data model. You can't build agents that take decisive, intelligent actions on top of fragmented and scattered data. What's needed is the connective tissue underneath, that unifies the data below the agentic layer. Venn has built exactly that,” said Kendrick Bradley, Zuma co-founder.



Leadership

Zuma Co-Founders join Venn's extensive leadership bench: Kendrick Bradley as General Manager of Venn Leasing and Shiv Gettu as Chief Partnerships Officer. Zuma's engineers join Venn's core engineering team, building inside customers' businesses and across their systems, data and workflows.

What comes next

“Multifamily was the hardest place to start, not the place we intend to stop,” said Bokobza.“A building runs on dozens of systems that do not share a language, which is why operators bought software for thirty years and ended up with spreadsheets. The Company Brain we built for homes is roughly 80% the same as what an office tower, student housing portfolio, senior living operator or shopping center needs, so every asset class we add costs less than the one before it. Real estate is the largest asset class on earth, worth more than every stock market and every bond market on the planet combined, and it's waiting to be harnessed for AI. Whoever builds the Company Brain for Real Estate will become one of the largest companies in the world. We are building it, and every operator who joins owns their piece of it outright.”

About Venn

Venn is the sovereign AI platform for real estate. It turns a company's data, knowledge and operating practices into your Company Brain, then builds the agentic layer that runs on it. The intelligence remains the customer's proprietary asset. Venn has raised over $140 million including a $52 million Series B co-led by NOA and Group 11. Venn now serves 270 owners and operators across 30 states and five countries. venn.city

About Zuma

Zuma builds high ROI agents used by multifamily operators to capture leads, book tours, collect rent and answer residents around the clock. Founded in 2021 and backed by Andreessen Horowitz, King River Capital and Y Combinator, Zuma serves operators across the United States. getzuma.com

Media: Sydney Webber, VP of Marketing, Venn, ...

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