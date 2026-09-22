Build Show LIVE 2026 Concludes With Industry-Leading Education In San Antonio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Three-day event delivers 75+ expert sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and exclusive jobsite tour to advance high-performance residential construction

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Build Show LIVE 2026 concluded September 12 at the Henry B. González Convention Center, bringing together custom home builders, contractors, remodelers, architects, and construction professionals for three days of intensive education, product demonstrations, and networking focused on advancing high-performance building practices.

The third annual event, created in partnership with The Build Show founder Matt Risinger, delivered on its promise to connect residential construction professionals with the expertise, innovations, and actionable strategies needed to build better homes. The event's focus on practical education and peer-to-peer interaction reflects the larger mission of the Build Show Network: creating a trusted resource for residential construction professionals through education, content and community.

Growing Need for Better Building Practices

Build Show LIVE 2026 attracted construction professionals from 49 states plus the District of Columbia and 7 countries, demonstrating the growing demand for advanced building education in the residential construction sector. The diverse audience included custom builders, production builders, remodelers, architects, engineers, building officials, and trade contractors, all united by their commitment to construction excellence.









Comprehensive Education Program

The comprehensive education program featured 75+ expert-led sessions across multiple learning environments, including classroom-style education, three dedicated expo hall stages, and hands-on product demonstrations. Topics ranged from advanced building science and high-performance construction techniques to business strategy, AI tools, and operational excellence.









Notable sessions that drew capacity crowds included "Advanced Air Sealing Strategies for Net Zero Homes," "Leveraging AI for Construction Estimating and Project Management," "Moisture Management in High-Performance Wall Assemblies," and "Building a Seven-Figure Remodeling Business." Industry experts, including building scientists, successful contractors, and product specialists shared practical insights that attendees could implement immediately in their businesses.









Exclusive High-Performance Jobsite Tour

A highlight of the event was an exclusive jobsite tour of an under-construction home. The job site tour home was featured in the Frame to Finish, a Build Original SeriesTM that documented the complete design and construction process of a high-performance home located just outside San Antonio, Texas. At Build Show LIVE 2026, VIP pass holders participated in an exclusive, in-progress tour of the home. This experience provided attendees with a firsthand look at building the Build HD Standard, and visitors could see the techniques, products, and building science principles demonstrated throughout the series in person.

Extensive Product Showcase

Build Show Live showcased an impressive array of products and solutions spanning multiple categories essential to residential construction. The exhibit hall featured trusted residential construction and building companies displaying items including exterior building materials, insulation systems, HVAC equipment, outdoor living solutions, kitchen and bath fixtures, roofing products, windows and doors, tools, equipment, hardware, siding, caulks and sealants, lighting, housewrap, water heaters, weatherization products, framing materials, lumber, flooring, and wood finishes.

Top-tier companies and leading suppliers at the show included Huber Engineered Woods, Pella Windows & Doors, Prosoco, Polyguard, Earthcore, Builders FirstSource, Bosch Home Comfort, Extreme Panels, and TapeTech, among many others. The event also featured three live stages with hands-on demonstrations led by Matt Risinger and Build Show experts, showcasing innovative methods, materials, and best practices in home building and renovation.

Industry Voices

"Build Show LIVE 2026 demonstrated the power of bringing together passionate professionals who are committed to advancing the residential construction industry," says Sue Pino, Show Director, Build Show LIVE. "From the sold-out jobsite tour to the standing-room-only education sessions to the meaningful connections happening on the show floor, every element of this event reflected the high level of engagement and expertise that defines our community. We are incredibly proud of what we have built together, and the momentum heading into Houston 2027 is extraordinary."

"The caliber of conversations and demonstrations at Build Show LIVE 2026 was exceptional," adds Matt Risinger, Founder, The Build Show. "When you bring together a high level of expertise and passion for high-performance building, it elevates the entire industry. These are real-world solutions that builders can implement immediately to deliver better homes for their clients. This is what makes the event so important: its focus on key solutions to advance construction excellence."

Join Us in 2027

Build Show LIVE will take place in Houston, Texas, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, October 21-23, 2027. For more information and to stay up to date with show announcements, please visit .

About Build Show LIVE

Build Show LIVE, created by Informa Markets Construction in collaboration with The Build Show, the trusted voice in residential construction, is the premier trade event dedicated to building science, fine craftsmanship, and project-specific techniques. Build Show LIVE brings together custom home builders, contractors, remodelers, architects, business leaders, and top-industry companies to discover ground-breaking products that create powerful solutions. Learn from leading trades experts through live, on-floor building clinics, demonstrations, and conference sessions. Build Show LIVE brings its audience together through engaging digital content, hands-on training, and the most accessible resources under one roof at the premier event for the Build community. To learn more about the event, visit .

About The Build Show

The Build Show is the leading video storytelling platform that provides building science knowledge and insight to inspire higher quality residential construction outcomes. Founder and Host of The Build Show, Matt Risinger has a devoted following of over 2M across The Build Show platforms including YouTube, Instagram and the Build Podcast. With over 12M average monthly video views by professional builders, remodelers, architects, and homeowners, The Build Show is the most viewed building science edutainment platform. The Build Show partners with leading construction manufacturers, organizations, and companies, providing customized advertisement and sponsorship opportunities that deliver impactful marketing results. For more information, please visit .

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