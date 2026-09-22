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Polycab Inia Joins ELECRAMA 2027 As Thematic Partner For Quality, Safety & Reliability
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Delhi, September 22, 2026: Polycab India Limited, India's No. 1 wires and cables company, is proud to associate as the Thematic Partner for Quality, Safety & Reliability at ELECRAMA 2027, the 17th edition of the flagship exhibition of the global electrical and allied industries, to be held from February 20–24, 2027, at Greater Noida.
ELECRAMA 2027 is expected to bring together more than 1,000 exhibitors and a wide cross-section of the global power and electrical ecosystem, providing a significant platform for industry dialogue, knowledge exchange and business engagement. Themed around key priorities shaping the sector, including sustainability, innovation, digitisation, quality, safety and artificial intelligence, the event will bring together stakeholders to explore the future of the electrical industry. In this context, Polycab's association with the Quality, Safety & Reliability theme reflects its commitment to advancing conversations around the fundamentals that underpin a safe, dependable and resilient electrical ecosystem.
Shashi Amin, Director & CEO – B2B Channel & Corporate Communication, Polycab India Limited, and Vice Chairman ELECRAMA said "Polycab has shared a longstanding years association with IEEMA, with a common commitment towards the growth and advancement of India's electrical industry. As part of this continued association, we are pleased to partner with ELECRAMA 2027 as the Thematic Sponsor. Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing to a strong message on safety, encouraging awareness and responsible practices, and the importance of quality across the electrical value chain. As India's electrification journey gathers momentum, a safer and reliable electrical ecosystem will be an important part of India's infrastructure and nation-building journey, and we see this as our contribution towards the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat."
With India's electrical infrastructure evolving rapidly to support urbanisation, industrial growth and the transition towards a more electrified economy, the industry has a critical role to play in building the foundations for sustainable growth. Polycab remains committed to contributing to this journey by advancing quality-led manufacturing, responsible practices and greater awareness around electrical safety.
About Polycab:
Polycab India Limited (PIL) is India's largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables and one of the fastest growing FMEG companies with a consolidated turnover of ₹285+ Bn in FY26. PIL is at the forefront of providing innovative, safe and energy-efficient products to a diverse set of customers via a strong distribution network of 3,900+ authorized dealers and 190,000+ retail outlets. PIL's business operations span across India through 26 manufacturing facilities, 15 offices and 35 warehouses. PIL has also served customers in 94 countries globally. PIL's 4,500+ employees are dedicated to upholding robust governance practices, preserving a customer-centric culture, having a purpose to serve the communities, and imbibing a genuine sense of ecological consciousness.
ELECRAMA 2027 is expected to bring together more than 1,000 exhibitors and a wide cross-section of the global power and electrical ecosystem, providing a significant platform for industry dialogue, knowledge exchange and business engagement. Themed around key priorities shaping the sector, including sustainability, innovation, digitisation, quality, safety and artificial intelligence, the event will bring together stakeholders to explore the future of the electrical industry. In this context, Polycab's association with the Quality, Safety & Reliability theme reflects its commitment to advancing conversations around the fundamentals that underpin a safe, dependable and resilient electrical ecosystem.
Shashi Amin, Director & CEO – B2B Channel & Corporate Communication, Polycab India Limited, and Vice Chairman ELECRAMA said "Polycab has shared a longstanding years association with IEEMA, with a common commitment towards the growth and advancement of India's electrical industry. As part of this continued association, we are pleased to partner with ELECRAMA 2027 as the Thematic Sponsor. Through this partnership, we look forward to contributing to a strong message on safety, encouraging awareness and responsible practices, and the importance of quality across the electrical value chain. As India's electrification journey gathers momentum, a safer and reliable electrical ecosystem will be an important part of India's infrastructure and nation-building journey, and we see this as our contribution towards the larger vision of a Viksit Bharat."
With India's electrical infrastructure evolving rapidly to support urbanisation, industrial growth and the transition towards a more electrified economy, the industry has a critical role to play in building the foundations for sustainable growth. Polycab remains committed to contributing to this journey by advancing quality-led manufacturing, responsible practices and greater awareness around electrical safety.
About Polycab:
Polycab India Limited (PIL) is India's largest manufacturer of Wires and Cables and one of the fastest growing FMEG companies with a consolidated turnover of ₹285+ Bn in FY26. PIL is at the forefront of providing innovative, safe and energy-efficient products to a diverse set of customers via a strong distribution network of 3,900+ authorized dealers and 190,000+ retail outlets. PIL's business operations span across India through 26 manufacturing facilities, 15 offices and 35 warehouses. PIL has also served customers in 94 countries globally. PIL's 4,500+ employees are dedicated to upholding robust governance practices, preserving a customer-centric culture, having a purpose to serve the communities, and imbibing a genuine sense of ecological consciousness.
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