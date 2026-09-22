Christy Sports Brings Outlet Pricing, Expert Service And Trade-In Program To Littleton With New Concept Store

Christy Sports' new Littleton Outlet offers more ways to save on premium outdoor gear while continuing to provide expert service.

New Littleton outlet expands access to premium outdoor gear with outlet pricing, trade-ins, pre-owned options and expert service.

- Lindsay Goszulak, CEO, Christy SportsLITTLETON, CO, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christy Sports, the Rocky Mountains' largest specialty ski and snowboard retailer, will open its new outlet-concept store in Littleton on Sept. 25, 2026.Located at 8601 W. Cross Dr., the existing Christy Sports store is being converted into a new outlet concept. The full-service store will combine premium brands at outlet prices with a new trade-in program while continuing to offer expert boot fitting, tuning and ski and snowboard rentals. Customers will also find patio furniture, apparel and footwear.Store Manager Jay Richey grew up in the Littleton area and is part of a team with deep roots in the community.“When people walk through our doors, they are working with a local team that knows this community because we are part of it,” Richey said.“We live here, we enjoy getting outside here and many of us have served Littleton customers for years. The outlet concept gives our neighbors another way to get premium gear at a better price, with the same expert service from people they know.”Customers can expect savings throughout the store, including up to 40% off patio furniture and up to 50% off winter gear.The new trade-in program allows customers to trade eligible skis, snowboards and boots for store credit, while a dedicated pre-owned section provides another lower-cost option for gearing up. Please visit the store for program details and eligibility requirements.“The cost of participating in snow sports continues to rise, and we know that can keep people off the mountain,” said Lindsay Goszulak, chief executive officer at Christy Sports.“We have an opportunity to build a different retail model that reduces some of those barriers while maintaining the quality gear and expert service our customers expect. Our mission is to create opportunities for people to experience the mountain lifestyle, and this is another way we can do that.”Christy Sports also works with industry partners to help families lower the cost of skiing and snowboarding. Along with Loveland Ski Area and Monarch Mountain, Christy Sports is again offering junior season rental and season pass bundles at the Littleton store. The company is also the presenting sponsor of the Colorado Ski Country USA (CSCUSA) Ski Passport, which gives eligible young skiers and snowboarders access to participating Colorado resorts and includes two complimentary junior daily rentals from Christy Sports. CSCUSA representatives will participate in select events at the Littleton store.“We are excited to celebrate the opening of Christy Sports' new concept store here in Jefferson County,” said Erin Acheson, vice president of the West Metro Chamber.“The new store adds another affordable retail option for the community while building on Christy Sports' long-standing presence in the area.”Grand opening activities begin Sept. 25 with a ribbon cutting from 3–4 p.m.

Sarah Schupp

Christy Sports

+1 720-509-9215

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Christy Sports Brings Outlet Pricing, Expert Service and Trade-In Program to Littleton With New Concept Store News Provided By Christy Sports September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Retail



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.