Enquanta Launches Quantaview, The Cryptographic Intelligence Platform

Scott Schnorrenberg, CEO of EnQuanta

QuantaView connects cryptographic discovery with remediation to help organizations plan and manage post-quantum migration.

- Scott Schnorrenberg, CEO of EnQuantaEDEN PRAIRIE, MN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EnQuantatoday announced QuantaView, a platform that helps government and enterprise security teams understand where cryptography is used, prioritize risks, create remediation plans and then actually implement the remediations. By connecting discovery with approvals, validation checks and remediation records, QuantaView gives teams a clearer basis for deciding what to change using operator-mediated endpoint agents to make most of those changes and documenting the results.Post-quantum migration begins with knowing where cryptography is used and what a change could affect. QuantaView brings discovered assets, dependencies and remediation work into view so teams can plan changes around the systems they operate.The launch coincides with the September 22 transition of FIPS 140-2 validated modules to NIST's Historical list. Under NIST guidance, although agencies may continue using those modules in existing systems, selection for new systems follows different requirements based on FIPS 140-3 certifications.QuantaView organizes the work around three core actions: Find. Fix. Defend.Find. Build an inventory of discovered cryptographic assets and dependencies. Prioritize findings for review and enable export of a compliant cryptographic bill of materials (CBOM).Fix. Review and approve supported changes. Back up affected files, apply the change and run defined checks before and after using operator-mediated endpoint agents. Supported jobs provide automatic rollback when validation checks fail, with manual rollback available.Defend. Continuously monitor discovered assets for drift and review new findings. Keep approval and remediation history connected to the inventory as the environment changes.Discovery coverage, operator-mediated endpoint agent supported changes, validation checks and monitoring cadence depend on the deployment and target system.QuantaView offers cloud, on-premises and air-gapped deployment options. Teams define discovery coverage, access requirements, data handling and change windows before a pilot begins, including offline installation and update requirements for isolated environments.QuantaView is built on EnQuanta's QuantaCrypt cryptographic module, validated to FIPS 140-3 under NIST CMVP certificate #5312. Validation applies to the module and configurations identified in its security policy, not every QuantaView feature or deployment. Cryptographic control mappings support review; they are not certifications or authorizations.“Cryptography isn't broken. The way we manage it is,” said Scott Schnorrenberg, Chief Executive Officer of EnQuanta.“Teams need to see where cryptography is used, understand what needs attention and control what changes. QuantaView brings that work together, from the first finding to the approved change, with the evidence in view.[1.1]Availability and live demonstrationQuantaView is available for scoped evaluations. EnQuanta works with each team to select a representative environment and agree on discovery coverage, remediation scope and success criteria before the evaluation begins.EnQuanta will demonstrate QuantaView live on Thursday, October 1, 2026 at 12:00 p.m. ET. The 45-minute lab session will cover discovery, an approved change and a rollback, followed by questions. Register for the live session.About EnQuantaEnQuanta (VoiceIt Technologies, Inc., dba EnQuanta), based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, is a leading cyber-resilience company, connecting cryptographic discovery, protection and identity verification. The company builds tools for teams responsible for critical systems, sensitive data and controlled change. Its platforms include QuantaView for Cryptographic Intelligence and QuantaPass for Intelligent Access. Its products include QuantaCrypt SDK, Storage and Vault, with QuantaCrypt and QuantaTrust serving as core technologies.

Tucker Saxon

EnQuanta

+1 612-423-9015

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EnQuanta Launches QuantaView, The Cryptographic Intelligence Platform News Provided By PR LEADS September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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