AIRT Announces 2027 Florida Public Safety And Government Drone Operations Conference At Suntrax

Fifth annual FLOCON will convene UAS professionals for three days of education, scenario-based training and industry engagement

- Christopher Todd, Executive Director, AIRTWEST PALM BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- AIRT, the leading nonprofit organization advancing Drones For Good, AAM For Good, and home to the DRONERESPONDERS program, today announced that the 2027 Florida Public Safety and Government Drone Operations Conference, known as FLOCON, will be held Feb. 23–25, 2027, at SunTrax in Auburndale, Florida.Now in its fifth year, FLOCON will bring together government and public-safety unmanned aircraft systems professionals from throughout Florida, across the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America. Attendees are expected to include representatives from law enforcement, fire rescue, homeland security, emergency management, search and rescue, public works and other government agencies that operate or support UAS programs.The three-day training conference will combine classroom education, expert-led sessions, an industry exhibition and live, scenario-based flight training at SunTrax, a transportation testing and development facility supporting advanced mobility and autonomous-system operations.“FLOCON 2027 will be the culmination of more than five years of volunteer work by the DRONERESPONDERS Florida Public Safety Coordination Group, known as FLOGRU,” said Sgt. Robert Dooley, UAS/cUAS coordinator for the Florida Highway Patrol and director of FLOGRU.“We are excited to again bring together first responders and government drone operators from across the Sunshine State to learn about the latest developments in UAS technology and tactics.”FLOCON 2027 will include scenario-driven training tracks focused on search-and-rescue operations, emergency and disaster management, tactical UAS operations, and aerial mapping and reconnaissance. The conference program will also cover airspace authorization, Drone as First Responder program development, counter-UAS awareness, data management and the operational integration of advanced air mobility. Attendees will experience the latest UAS and cUAS technology on display and available for live demonstrations by exhibitors.“Florida has become a national model for how government and public-safety agencies are deploying American-made drones to support their missions,” said Christopher Todd, executive director of AIRT.“FLOCON 2027 will bring this growing community together at a world-class transportation facility to help advance the safe, effective use of UAS during both routine operations and emergency incidents.”Sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities are now available for organizations seeking to engage directly with public-safety and government UAS decision-makers, program managers and operational personnel.Registration details, agenda updates and sponsorship information are available at DRONERESPONDERS/FLOCON.About AIRTAIRT, or Airborne International Response Team, is a nonprofit organization focused on advancing Drones For Goodand AAM For Good. AIRT is the home of DRONERESPONDERS, a nonprofit program supporting the advancement of public-safety UAS, counter-UAS and advanced air mobility through education, coordination and operational resources.

Angela Costello

DRONERESPONDERS | AngelaCostelloGroup

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AIRT Announces 2027 Florida Public Safety and Government Drone Operations Conference at SunTrax News Provided By AngelaCostelloGroup September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Emergency Services, Law, Natural Disasters



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