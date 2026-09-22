Dr. Jeremy Pyle Of Amelia Aesthetics Raleigh Named One Of America's Best Plastic Surgeons For Fifth Consecutive Year

Dr. Jeremy Pyle of Amelia Aesthetics Raleigh

Dr. Pyle earns recognition in Breast Augmentation, Tummy Tuck, and Liposuction categories in Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 ranking.

- Dr. Jeremy PyleRALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Jeremy Pyle, board-certified plastic surgeon and founder & CEO of Amelia Aesthetics, has been named one of“America's Best Plastic Surgeons” by Newsweek for the fifth consecutive year. Dr. Pyle earned recognition in three procedure categories: Breast Augmentation, Tummy Tuck, and Liposuction.Newsweek's America's Best Plastic Surgeons 2026 list, developed in partnership with Statista, recognizes 576 plastic surgeons nationwide across six cosmetic procedure categories: Breast Augmentation, Liposuction, Facelift, Rhinoplasty, Eyelid Surgery, and Tummy Tuck. This year's ranking honored 240 surgeons for breast augmentation, 235 for facelift, 235 for tummy tuck, 220 for liposuction, 215 for rhinoplasty, and 180 for eyelid surgery.The ranking is based on a peer-driven survey of more than 10,000 medical professionals conducted by Statista in the spring of 2026, weighing in-state and out-of-state peer recommendations, quality of care factors such as patient outcomes and follow-up care, and board certification with the American Board of Plastic Surgery.“Being recognized by Newsweek for a fifth year in a row means a great deal to me, but this honor really belongs to our exceptional team and to the patients who trust us with something so personal,” said Dr. Pyle.“Whatever our patients are coming to us for, our goal is always the same: to help them feel like themselves again.”Dr. Pyle is board-certified by the American Board of Plastic Surgery and completed his residency in plastic and reconstructive surgery at Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center, where he served as chief resident. He is an adjunct clinical faculty member at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and maintains hospital affiliations with Rex Hospital and Duke. He specializes in breast augmentation, tummy tucks and body contouring, and mommy makeover procedures at Amelia Aesthetics Raleigh practice.In 2025, Dr. Pyle opened a second North Carolina practice in Wilmington, serving the coastal community with the same level of exceptional care Amelia Aesthetics Raleigh has become renowned for. Additionally, he serves as CEO of Amelia HQ, leading the team that fuels the operational, marketing, and data and analytics functions for every Amelia Aesthetics practice in the U.S. His book, Private Practice MBA, published in 2023, has become an acclaimed step-by-step roadmap for surgeons building successful businesses without sacrificing their personal lives to do it.About Amelia AestheticsAmelia Aesthetics is a leading plastic surgery, medspa, and functional health and longevity practice with locations in Raleigh, Wilmington, St. Louis, Boynton Beach, Tampa, Evansville, and San Antonio. Amelia is rewriting the standard for the modern aesthetic experience, built on the belief that everyone deserves access to exceptional care and the freedom to feel confident in their own skin. Learn more at askamelia.

Catherine Nagy

Amelia Aesthetics

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Dr. Jeremy Pyle of Amelia Aesthetics Raleigh Named One of America's Best Plastic Surgeons for Fifth Consecutive Year News Provided By Amelia Aesthetics September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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