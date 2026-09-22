Founders Win The Round On The Model, Not The Market

Share of startup priced financings on Carta's platform that were down rounds: a 2023 peak of about 22% against 11.4% in the first quarter of 2026. Source: Carta, State of Private Markets Q1 2026.

Carta's Q1 2026 data shows down rounds near their 2020 low and dilution favoring founders, yet a startup's raise still turns on its financial model.

- a spokesperson for eFinancialModelsZURICH, SWITZERLAND, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The share of startup financings priced below a company's previous round fell to 11.4% in the first quarter of 2026, back near 2019 and 2020 levels, among companies on Carta's platform, according to Carta's State of Private Markets data for that quarter. That is down from a peak of about 22% in 2023. Carta also reports that dilution has moved in founders' favor across every stage for three years running. The market has swung back toward founders, but the raise itself is still decided on the numbers a founder can defend.For an early-stage founder, the financial model is where a round is won or lost. When capital is available and terms are easier, investors compare, and the founder who can defend a valuation, show the dilution each round costs and prove the runway to the next milestone is the one who sets the pace. eFinancialModels sets out what a fundraising model has to show, and its guide to financial modeling for startups walks a first-time founder through the components an investor expects to see.What a fundraising model has to showA defensible valuation. Investors discount a number they cannot trace, so the model carries the valuation method behind the ask, not just the figure, and eFinancialModels' research on valuation multiples for online businesses shows how far the method and the drivers behind it move the number. The funding-ready startup financial model sets out five valuation methods so the founder can show the range rather than assert a point.The dilution each round costs. A raise is a trade of equity for cash, so the cap table sits inside the model and shows what the founder owns after this round and the next, not only after this one.Runway to the next milestone. Coverage and credibility both rest on cash: the model projects the income statement, balance sheet and cash flow together, monthly in the first year, so the founder can name the month the money runs out and the milestone it has to reach first.A downside case that still stands up. Investors ask what happens if revenue arrives late, so a model that already carries a base, an upside and a downside case answers the question before it is asked."A recovering market does not lower the bar on the model, it raises it," said a spokesperson for eFinancialModels. "When money is easier to find, the deals still go to the founders whose numbers hold up under scrutiny, because that is what an investment committee underwrites."One workbook, one set of assumptionsEach of these is one set of assumptions in the same workbook, so a change to price, hiring or growth flows straight through to the valuation, the ownership split and the runway. That is what lets a founder answer an investor's question in the room rather than in a follow-up email.Founders can explore the startup financial model templates on eFinancialModels.This release is for information only and does not constitute investment, financial or legal advice.About eFinancialModelseFinancialModels is a leading marketplace for professionally built financial model templates, serving more than 100,000 finance and business professionals worldwide. The platform offers industry-specific templates across real estate, SaaS, healthcare, eCommerce, hospitality, manufacturing, renewable energy, and many other sectors, helping founders, analysts, and CFOs build sophisticated, investor-ready financial models faster.Learn more at

Communications Team eFinancialModels

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Founders Win the Round on the Model, Not the Market News Provided By eFinancialModels September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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