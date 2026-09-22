DNA Testing And Digital Archives Expand Reach Of Hispanic Heritage Research

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) DNA Testing and the Internet Make It Much Easier to Explore Hispanic history, genealogy, and family heritage during Hispanic Heritage Month

- Peter E. Carr, National Gen. Soc. Quarterly, September 1997.

BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Observed annually from September 15 through October 15, National Hispanic Heritage Month highlights the rich history, culture, and contributions of Hispanic and Latino communities. For Hispanic Americans seeking to uncover family histories often omitted from standard U.S. history curricula, modern DNA testing and expanding online archives offer unprecedented opportunities for discovery.

While traditional Hispanic naming conventions have long helped trace maternal lines, modern DNA testing allows individuals to confirm relationships and connect with living relatives to extend family trees. DNA expert Roberta Estes-author of DNA for Native American Genealogy and manager of the blog DNA Explained-Genetic Genealogy-notes that mitochondrial DNA testing enables Hispanic Americans to trace their Native American roots back to early ancestral populations in the Americas.

Researchers can also draw on extensive historical records. Commercial genealogy platforms like Ancestry and MyHeritage host billions of searchable censuses, vital, and immigration records. Additionally, FamilySearch offers vast, free global collections. Featured as a top resource in Family Tree Magazine's guide to Hispanic and Latino genealogy websites, FamilySearch is further detailed in Dana Ann Palmer's book, Ultimate Guide to Mastering FamilySearch.

Additional key resources and specialized tools include:

Regional & Library Archives: Southwestern state archives, along with specialized collections at the Dallas Public Library and Grapevine Public Library, host extensive historical records of Hispanic forebears.

Specialized Networks: Professional genealogist Moisés Garza, who specializes in Mexican and South Texas family history, runs Somos Primos, an online network offering access to family letters, published genealogies, and research links.

Paleography & Historical Documents: To assist advanced researchers with early colonial records, Mastering Hispanic Handwriting and Documents-co-authored by the late Brigham Young University professor George Ryskamp, Peggy Ryskamp, and H. Leandro Soria-provides essential guidance on interpreting historical Spanish script.

Together, these DNA tools, digital archives, and educational guides provide a comprehensive roadmap for tracing birth, marriage, church, land, and military records. Hispanic Heritage Month serves as an ideal time to begin asking questions, exploring historical records, and preserving ancestral stories for future generations.

Joseph Garonzik

Genealogical

+1 410-804-1558

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

DNA Testing and Digital Archives Expand Reach of Hispanic Heritage Research News Provided By Genealogical September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Travel & Tourism Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.