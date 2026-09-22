Kerry W. Kirby - American Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist

Kerry W. Kirby explores how AI is transforming renter discovery and why connected digital ecosystems are redefining the future of multifamily marketing.

- Kerry W. KirbyNEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry's leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby, has released his latest podcast, Search to Discovery: The Evolving Playbook of The Modern Multifamily Marketing Strategy. The episode is now streaming on MultifamilyBiz, the largest media resource in the multifamily housing industry, and across all major podcast platforms worldwide.Search to Discovery: The Evolving Playbook of The Modern Multifamily Marketing Strategy explores how digital discovery is evolving as artificial intelligence reshapes the renter journey. Kerry W. Kirby discusses why the industry must move beyond traditional search marketing, how AI is redefining digital visibility, and why a connected ecosystem of websites, intelligent content, and omnichannel engagement has become the foundation for the next generation of multifamily marketing.“We're moving from the Search Economy to the Discovery Economy, and that's changing everything about how multifamily organizations connect with prospective renters," said Kerry W. Kirby, CEO of 365 Connect. " The future won't be defined by who ranks the highest-it will be defined by who builds the most trusted, connected, and discoverable digital presence."Joining this discussion is property management expert Ernest F. Oriente of PowerHour, an industry veteran and author of SmartMatch Alliances. Together, Oriente and Kirby have co-hosted nearly 200 podcasts, reaching millions of listeners worldwide through platforms like Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Apple Podcasts. With a combined 50 years of experience in the multifamily housing industry, they deliver insightful, cutting-edge content that has garnered numerous prestigious global awards for their impactful programming.“Kerry has always had a unique ability to identify where technology is heading long before it becomes mainstream,” said Ernest F. Oriente.“This episode captures one of the most significant shifts we've seen in digital marketing-from optimizing for search engines to building for AI-driven discovery. Every multifamily executive responsible for marketing, leasing, and growth should pay close attention to this conversation because it offers a roadmap for what's next.”As the industry transitions from traditional search to AI-driven discovery, 365 Connect continues to lead with a human-centered approach that connects accessibility, intelligent content, and omnichannel engagement into a single digital ecosystem. Purpose-built to expand visibility, strengthen digital authority, and support the entire renter journey, the platform empowers multifamily organizations to build lasting discoverability in an increasingly AI-first world.“The future isn't asking us to market more-it's asking us to communicate better,” Kirby concluded.“The organizations that create clear, accessible, and connected digital experiences will become the ones AI understands, renters trust, and the market remembers. That's where the next generation of competitive advantage will be built.”The podcast is available at MultifamilyBizABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world's most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what's next at 365connect

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Kerry W. Kirby Explores the Search to Discovery Shift Reshaping Multifamily Marketing in New Podcast News Provided By 365 CONNECT September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, World & Regional



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