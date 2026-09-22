Vibe Typer for iPhone: the dictation keyboard, a dictation cleaned by Magic Formatter, and the activity dashboard showing time saved against the user's own typing speed.

Australian startup Vibe Typer has released its iPhone app. The AI dictation app now works on Linux, Windows, Mac and iPhone, free for 2,000 words a month.

- Futsy, founder, Vibe TyperSYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vibe Typer, an AI dictation app that works on Linux, Windows, Mac and iPhone, is now on the Apple App Store. The iPhone app went live on 10 September 2026, after Linux and Windows in July 2025 and Mac in March 2026. Free accounts get 2,000 words a month. Pro is $8 a month billed annually or $10 month to month, against $12 and $15 for Wispr Flow.Hold down a key, talk, and let go. The words appear at the cursor in any app, cleaned up. Magic Formatter does the cleaning: it takes the ums, the false starts and the "no wait, scratch that" and turns them into the sentence the speaker meant."I spend my day talking to AI tools, in a terminal, then a browser, then a desktop app, and I wanted dictation that worked the same in all of them," said Futsy, founder of Vibe Typer. "You hold a key, you talk, and what lands on the screen is what you meant to say. There's nothing to set up, and it keeps getting better with every update."Reviews on vibetyper agree. One wrote: "I originally used your tool only on my Linux machine and stayed on Wispr Flow on Windows. Now I use your product everywhere, because the text quality is clearly better." Another: "Once you start using it, it quickly becomes part of your normal workflow." A physician who dictates in Spanish wrote that "since your latest updates, raw transcription accuracy is noticeably better."Linux support sets it apart. According to StatCounter, Linux accounted for 8.8% of desktop operating system usage worldwide in August 2026, nearly double the 4.5% of a year earlier. Most AI dictation apps, Wispr Flow and Superwhisper included, don't ship a Linux build. Vibe Typer runs natively on Wayland and X11 as a single AppImage for Ubuntu, Fedora, Debian, Arch and Linux Mint. A guide to voice typing on Linux covers GNOME, KDE, COSMIC, Hyprland and Sway."Every dictation app we tried treated Linux as an afterthought, so we built the one we wanted to use," Futsy said. One reviewer called it "the best Linux solution I've come across."On iPhone, Vibe Typer does not replace the regular keyboard. To dictate, tap the globe key in the bottom left and Vibe Typer comes up already listening. One more tap when done, and the polished text drops into the field."A lot of dictation apps on iPhone replace the whole keyboard with something worse than the one Apple ships," Futsy said. "We build this for people doing real work by voice, and we know what they need. The normal keyboard stays. The globe key is the switch."Included on every plan:- Magic Formatter, with a word-level diff of every change- Custom instructions and three tone settings- A dictionary that syncs to every device, including the iPhone keyboard- 99 languages, auto-detected between up to fiveAudio is held in memory only while it is transcribed, then discarded. Vibe Typer keeps no recordings or transcripts and trains nothing on anyone's voice or text.The free plan includes 2,000 transcribed words and 20 AI operations a month, with no card and no features held back. Pro removes both caps. Desktop apps for Linux, Windows and Mac (Apple Silicon) are at vibetyper/downloads, and the iPhone app is Vibe Typer on the App Store.Does Wispr Flow work on Linux? No. As of September 2026, Wispr Flow runs on macOS, Windows, iOS and Android. Vibe Typer is a Wispr Flow alternative for Linux.Which AI dictation app works on Linux, Windows, Mac and iPhone? Vibe Typer runs on Linux, Windows, Mac and iPhone under one account, with settings and the dictionary synced between them.Is there a cheaper alternative to Wispr Flow? Vibe Typer Pro is $8 a month billed annually. Wispr Flow Pro is $12.About Vibe TyperVibe Typer is an AI dictation app built in Australia. It works on Linux, Windows, Mac and iPhone, types clean text at the cursor in any app, transcribes 99 languages, and stores no audio or transcripts. Website:

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Vibe Typer Launches iPhone App: AI Dictation Now on Linux, Windows, Mac and iPhone News Provided By Vibe Typer September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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