Boundless AI Has Partnered With Zoho Books To Give Small Businesses Direct Access To Non-Dilutive Capital

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Boundless AI is now available within Zoho Books, Inventory, Billing, and Invoice-giving small business users in the US and Canada access to non-dilutive capital

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Boundless AI, an AI-driven capital marketplace that matches businesses with the right lenders, today announced a partnership with Zoho Books, a comprehensive accounting platform. Through this partnership, Boundless AI is now also accessible within other applications from Zoho's finance and operations suite - Zoho Inventory, inventory and order management software, Zoho Billing, end-to-end billing and subscriptions management software and Zoho Invoice, free online invoicing software for small businesses-giving business owners in the United States and Canada a direct path to non-dilutive financing without ever leaving the platforms they already use to run their business."At Zoho, we've always believed in giving businesses the tools that will help them grow, and access to capital is an important part of that. This partnership gives businesses a smarter path to finding the right financing option, with the necessary guardrails in place, leveraging their financial information for faster processing when they are ready." - Prashant Ganti, Vice President of Global Product Strategy, Finance and Operations BU, ZohoFrom any Boundless AI touchpoint within the finance applications from Zoho, customers can access the Boundless platform directly. From there, users share a few details about their business and get matched with lenders whose credit requirements fit their financial profile. A single application reaches all matched lenders at once-spanning term loans, lines of credit, PO financing, invoice factoring, SBA loans, revenue-based financing, and more. A dedicated Boundless Account Director supports every deal end to end. The service is free for applicants."Most businesses don't go looking for capital until they're already feeling the pinch-and by then, options narrow fast. Being accessible to Zoho users inside the apps they already rely on every day is exactly the right place to have that conversation. We're grateful to Zoho for building this partnership the right way: contextual, useful, and in a place where it actually helps."- Kyle Rector, President, Boundless AIWith 55+ apps in nearly every major business category, Zoho Corporation is one of the world's most prolific technology companies. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with international headquarters in Chennai, India, Zoho is privately held and profitable with 90+ offices worldwide. For more information, please visit:Boundless AI is an AI-driven capital marketplace that matches businesses with a network of 150+ lenders based on each lender's live credit requirements. The platform supports non-dilutive funding only-from SBA loans and invoice financing to lines of credit and working capital-and is free for applicants. Boundless has supported more than 3,000 companies with funding ranging from $3,000 to $300 million. Learn more at getboundless

Jesse Shimkovitz

Boundless AI

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Boundless AI Has Partnered with Zoho Books to Give Small Businesses Direct Access to Non-Dilutive Capital News Provided By Boundless AI September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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