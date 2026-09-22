Localith Brings Multi-Location Management To Chatgpt And Claude

Localith's 2026 study examines how 811 professionals manage and measure Google Business Profiles across multiple locations.

A study of 811 professionals finds widespread manual reporting. Localith lets teams analyze Google Business Profile data through ChatGPT and Claude.

LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- More locations should mean more opportunities to win customers. For the people managing those locations on Google, it can also mean another spreadsheet to maintain, another set of reviews to read and another monthly report to assemble.Localith is a GBP software that is tackling that workload by connecting Google Business Profile data to ChatGPT and Claude. Agencies and in-house teams can ask questions about their connected locations, compare performance and prepare reports using plain-language requests.The company's study of 811 professionals managing or overseeing multiple Google Business Profiles shows why that matters. More than half of respondents, 52.4%, said internal staff manually aggregate their GBP data each month. Just 20.4% said they could fully measure how individual initiatives contributed to visits, reservations and inquiries.That difficulty persists even when teams report positive results. In the same study, 88% said they had seen measurable outcomes from their Google Business Profile work, such as more visits or inquiries. Knowing that a channel produces results, however, does not tell a marketing director which activity deserves more budget or which branch needs help.Questions a monthly total cannot answerA rise in visibility across a business can hide a decline at individual locations. A healthy average star rating can sit alongside repeated complaints about a particular branch. Finding those differences takes work when performance figures and customer feedback are reviewed separately.With Localith's connector configured, teams can use ChatGPT or Claude to compare monthly impressions, calls, website clicks and direction requests across connected profiles. They can ask for locations where visibility increased but customer actions fell, or request a summary for a client's monthly review.Localith's report library also includes prompts for comparing review performance, identifying recurring complaints and checking for missing listing information. These reporting workflows read connected data without changing the listings.Reviews deserve more than a star countOnly 24.7% of study respondents said they analyze review content and trends and act on them. Another 43.3% track ratings and review counts only.For a business with many locations, the content of those reviews can help explain what the figures leave out. Repeated mentions of long waits, helpful staff or unavailable services give managers specific issues to investigate. Localith's GBP reports summarize themes by location, allowing teams to examine those patterns alongside performance data.The company's broader platform supports listings management, review responses and publishing, putting reporting alongside the work required to maintain a business's Google presence.Localith's aim is to make regular, location-level analysis practical for more teams. Easier access to data does not, by itself, establish which activity caused a booking or sale; that requires appropriate attribution and business records. It does give teams a more direct way to examine what changed and decide what to investigate next.About the studyThe State of Multi-Location Google Business Profile Management 2026 surveyed 811 professionals who manage or oversee multiple GBP locations. Of respondents, 87% worked in-house and 13% at agencies. The findings are self-reported and drawn from a single-market sample; they are not global estimates. Geographic scope and methodology are provided in the full report.About LocalithLocalith provides Google Business Profile management software for agencies and businesses with multiple locations. Its tools cover listings, reviews, publishing and performance reporting, including AI-assisted analysis through ChatGPT and Claude.

Kate Bojkov

Localith

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Localith Brings Multi-Location Management to ChatGPT and Claude News Provided By Localith September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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