Pureintegration Expands Infrastructure Intelligence To Assess AI-Readiness In Legacy MSO & Telco Facilities

Rob Wiggins, Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure, pureIntegration

Michael LaPierre, Sr. Solutions Director, pureIntegration

AI-powered infrastructure intelligence helps broadband operators assess existing facilities to better plan for AI and edge compute

- Rob Wiggins, Vice President and General Manager of InfrastructureRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- pureIntegration, a technology consulting and professional services company serving clients across communications and media, announced expanded Infrastructure Intelligence capabilities for inside-plant environments. The offering brings AI-powered equipment detection and reconciliation into site-by-site assessments for AI, edge compute, GPU hosting, and other distributed workloads.Cable and broadband operators already own a distributed network of hubs, headends, and regional facilities. That footprint gives operators a starting point to assess capacity before committing capital to major upgrades or new construction.Location and empty rack space alone do not make a site AI-ready. Readiness depends on the workload and the facility's verified equipment, physical space, power, cooling, connectivity, resilience, and operating constraints.But operators cannot plan against data they cannot trust. Years of equipment changes and technology refreshes can create gaps between DCIM or OSS records and what is physically present in a facility. Those discrepancies can obscure available capacity and weaken the assumptions behind investment decisions.“Operators already own strategically located facilities across their networks. The first capital question should be, 'What can the facilities we already own support?'” said Rob Wiggins, Vice President and General Manager of Infrastructure, pureIntegration.“Start with the physical facts, match them to a defined workload, and then decide where capital belongs.”VIA Racked, part of pureIntegration's VIA technology suite, uses computer vision to analyze rack imagery, identify equipment and its position within the rack, reconcile findings against DCIM or OSS records, and categorize discrepancies. Automation handles high-volume detection and reconciliation across facilities, while experienced engineers validate findings before delivery.“AI growth is putting more pressure on both capital budgets and available power,” said Michael LaPierre, Senior Solutions Director, pureIntegration.“Before an operator adds square footage or pursues another build, it should know which existing facilities can absorb new demand, which need a targeted upgrade, and where new capacity actually makes sense.”The same verified baseline also supports technology refreshes, decommissioning, migration planning, DCIM cleanup, hosting feasibility, M&A due diligence, and future capacity decisions.Learn more at pureIntegration.About pureIntegrationThroughout 20 years of IT consulting and professional services, pureIntegration has successfully designed, integrated, and deployed winning solutions at scale for highly transactional enterprises. Each of our nearly 2000 projects has resulted in impactful, measurable business outcomes. We continue to solve intractable problems for our clients while maintaining 97% year-over-year client satisfaction. For more information, visit pureintegration.

Deanna Kennedy

Ironistic

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pureIntegration Expands Infrastructure Intelligence to Assess AI-Readiness in Legacy MSO & Telco Facilities News Provided By Ironistic September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Telecommunications



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