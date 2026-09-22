The GOTIT Podcast Returns, Turning The Conversations People Avoid Into The Conversations They Need

Official logo for the GOTIT podcast, hosted by Patrick Gaudet.

Patrick Gaudet relaunches GOTIT, bringing experts, creators, and real stories together for honest conversations about love, heartbreak, relationships & healing.

- Patrick GaudetQUEBEC CITY, QUEBEC, CANADA, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Some of the most important conversations about relationships happen behind closed doors: after the breakup, during the divorce, when old patterns repeat, or in the middle of the night when someone is questioning everything.The GOTIT Podcast wants to bring those conversations into the open.After three seasons, 24 episodes, and millions of downloads, host Patrick Gaudet is relaunching GOTIT with a rebuilt format shaped in part by the community that has grown around his relationship and personal-growth content: deeper conversations, new perspectives, bigger guests, and the same willingness to talk openly about subjects people often struggle to discuss.The new GOTIT brings together recognized experts, creators, and people with lived experience to explore the complicated realities behind love, heartbreak, divorce, attachment, ADHD, self-worth, healing, and starting over. Rather than offering polished answers to complicated human problems, the podcast is built around honest conversations and the questions people are often afraid to ask.“Some of the most important conversations we have about relationships happen privately, after the breakup, during the divorce, or at 2 a.m. when you're questioning everything,” said Patrick Gaudet.“GOTIT is about bringing those conversations into the open. I don't want people coming on to give perfect answers. I want to ask the uncomfortable questions, hear different perspectives, and have the conversations people are already having in their own heads.”The relaunch expands on the original GOTIT format by pairing personal stories with professional expertise and contrasting perspectives, giving listeners the opportunity to hear not only what people experience, but why they may experience it.UPCOMING FEATURED GUESTS∙ Karen Covy - Divorce coach, mediator, lawyer, speaker, and author whose work focuses on helping people navigate divorce and major life transitions.∙ Diann Wingert - Psychotherapist and ADHD coach focused on helping adults better understand their minds, behaviors, and patterns.Additional guests will include creators, relationship professionals, and individuals willing to share the stories and experiences that are often kept private.A PODCAST BUILT AROUND THE CONVERSATIONS PEOPLE ARE ALREADY HAVINGGOTIT explores subjects that rarely have simple answers, including why people stay in relationships that hurt them, how attachment influences the way people love, what happens to identity after a breakup or divorce, how neurodivergence can affect relationships, and what“healing” actually looks like beyond social-media advice.Episodes are designed as conversations rather than lectures, allowing guests to challenge assumptions, disagree, share expertise, and speak candidly about their own experiences. The podcast also extends beyond audio, with full video episodes giving viewers access to the complete conversations and the moments that cannot always be captured through sound alone.GOTIT is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms, with new episodes released regularly. To listen or watch, apply to be a guest, or explore sponsorship opportunities, visit .ABOUT PATRICK GAUDETPatrick Gaudet is a Canadian content creator, entrepreneur, and host of the GOTIT Podcast. He is also the founder of Time Fixes Everything (TFE), a global online community built around relationships, heartbreak, healing, self-worth, and personal growth. Across eight platforms, Patrick's content reaches a community of more than 1.3 million people, with conversations extending beyond social media through live broadcasts, community discussions, events, and long-form content. His work centers on creating spaces where people can talk openly about the experiences they often feel they have to navigate alone.

Linda Powis

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The GOTIT Podcast Returns, Turning the Conversations People Avoid Into the Conversations They Need News Provided By Patrick Gaudet September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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