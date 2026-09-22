Veterans Choose By Benelynk Welcomes Industry Expert

Kelsey Kostohryz, VP of FMS Operations

- Kelsey KostohryzSUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BeneLynk is pleased to announce that Kelsey Kostohryz has joined our organization to lead our FMS operations. As we launch our Veterans Choose offering, Kelsey, who serves as Vice President of FMS Operations, brings significant knowledge of self-direction and years of experience serving individuals who direct their own care. She most recently served as the FMS National Director for Mains'l Services. Before that, she held a series of roles at Lifeworks Services, guiding their FMS work.Kelsey brings her extensive experience and expertise to a team developing new technology that simplifies the day-to-day operations of FMS for Veteran-Directed Care. Veterans Choose represents a new kind of FMS, built on innovative technology and supported by BeneLynk's more than 10 years of national advocacy experience.BeneLynk's CEO, Sean Libby, said,“I am thrilled to bring Kelsey onto our team. When I met Kelsey in person for the first time, at the National Self Direction Conference, I was so impressed by both the breadth of her knowledge and her deep commitment to the mission of self-direction.”BeneLynk has a long history of working with Veterans - both as our clients and as our colleagues (BeneLynk has an impressive track record of awards for its commitment to hiring Veterans and military-affiliated employees and helping them grow in their careers). We believe our boots-on-the-ground relationships with VA medical centers (VAMCs) throughout the country will enable us to work with our clients to grow the Veteran-Directed Care program nationally. With the recent passage of the Elizabeth Dole Act and its mandate that all VAMCs offer Veteran-Directed Care by September 2027, Veterans Choose is a timely option, enabling Aging and Disability Network Agencies (ADNAs) and their partner VA facilities to establish and grow these programs.Kelsey mentioned that this commitment to Veterans and extensive track record was a big part of why she decided to help lead this new offering for BeneLynk.“When I started conversations with the BeneLynk management team, I was so impressed with their work with VA facilities throughout the country, with their commitment to helping people lead healthier and happier lives, and the two cornerstones of intuitive technology and professional human advocacy. I am thrilled to be joining this team and to be building the next generation of FMS for Veteran-Directed Care.”About BeneLynkBeneLynk is a national provider of social care solutions. On behalf of Medicare Advantage plans and other clients, BeneLynk engages people to understand social care challenges and to provide professional advocacy to access benefits. BeneLynk helps remove barriers so people can live their healthiest lives.About Veterans ChooseVeterans Choose is a new kind of FMS service, custom-built for the Veteran-Directed Care space. We create simple, intuitive systems, supported by human advocacy, that help Veterans manage the care they want to receive at home.

Kelsey Kostohryz

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