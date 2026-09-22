Intertek Attains Full Accreditation As A GRMA Certification Body

Intertek is now an approved, accredited Certification Body under GRMA's GMP certification program for health and wellness.

- Amira Eadington – GMP Programs at IntertekKING OF PRUSSIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King of Prussia, PA: Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, is now a fully approved and accredited Certification Body (CB) for the Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance (GRMA). Intertek Business Assurance can now deliver accredited NSF/ANSI 455 Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification audits across all three GRMA scopes: dietary supplements (455-2), cosmetics (455-3), and over-the-counter (OTC) drugs (455-4). Full accreditation enables the manufacturers Intertek audits to qualify for retailer and marketplace requirements both domestically and internationally.Intertek joins the program's roster of fully approved and accredited CBs, giving manufacturers in the dietary supplement, cosmetics, and OTC drug categories another qualified partner for scheduling audits under the NSF/ANSI 455 family of standards. Intertek's accreditation also extends coverage to audits it conducted earlier in the accreditation process, so facilities audited by Intertek during that transition period are eligible for accredited certificates through an established desktop review process.Adding CB capacity is a direct benefit to program participants. Manufacturers choose their own certification body from GRMA's approved list, and more accredited CBs means more scheduling availability and more competitive audit pricing.Intertek's network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in over 100 countries extends the reach of the GRMA program, giving manufacturers and their retail customers access to accredited NSF/ANSI 455 certification in the regions where their facilities and supply chains operate.“We are pleased to welcome Intertek as a fully approved and accredited Certification Body across all three of our scopes,” said GRMA Executive Director Allyn Shultis.“Manufacturers in our program select their own CB, so a strong certification body like Intertek gives our participants more scheduling capacity and more choice, and Intertek's national and international network extends the program into the regions where our members' facilities and supply chains operate. We are excited to be moving into this next phase of our partnership.”“Becoming a fully accredited Certification Body for the GRMA GMP program strengthens our ability to help clients meet stringent retailer requirements and build resilient, trusted supply chain relationships,” said Amira Eadington, Associate Program Manager – GMP Programs at Intertek.“Being accredited across all three GRMA scopes, dietary supplements, cosmetics, & OTC drugs, allows us to simplify compliance for our clients and to support the growth of the program internationally.”BECOMING A FULLY ACCREDITED CERTIFICATION BODYGRMA partnered with the ANSI National Accreditation Board (ANAB) to develop a rigorous vetting, authorization, and approval process that every Certification Body must complete before issuing accredited certificates. The process confirms each CB's integrity, professionalism, and consistent application of the NSF/ANSI 455 standards, and it formalizes the partnership between the CB and GRMA, so members and stakeholders can trust the audits performed and the certificates issued under the program.To learn more about GRMA certification, visit grmalliance. To schedule an audit with Intertek, please visit .ABOUT GRMAThe Global Retailer & Manufacturer Alliance, Inc. (GRMA) is a member-driven nonprofit and independent certification program owner serving the health and wellness categories, including cosmetics, dietary supplements, and OTC drugs. GRMA owns and administers a GMP certification program built on the NSF/ANSI 455 family of standards, which were developed through an accredited consensus process with participation from retailers, manufacturers, brands, and certification bodies. The GMP program is GFSI benchmark recognized under Scope K, and GRMA also operates a product integrity program for dietary supplements that extends assurance from the manufacturing facility to the finished product.GRMA's membership brings together manufacturers, brands, retailers, certification bodies, laboratories, and industry organizations, and its retailer members include large omni-channel players along with national and international retail chains. That mix is what allows GRMA to write requirements that satisfy manufacturer, regulatory, and retailer expectations at the same time, so a single audit can serve many customers rather than one.Members participate in GRMA committees and workgroups, the annual GRMA Summit, and the member spotlight program. More information is available at grmalliance.ABOUT INTERTEKIntertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek is a purpose-led company to Bring Quality, Safety and Sustainability to Life. We provide 24/7 mission-critical quality assurance solutions to our clients to ensure that they can operate with well-functioning supply chains in each of their operations. Our Customer Promise is: Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently, with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.Intertek Media Contact:Seth Martin-WickDirector, Digital Marketing & Customer ExperienceDirect 978 614 0619...

Allyn M Shultis

Global Retailer and Manufacturer Alliance, Inc

+1 215-913-8558

email us here

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Intertek Attains Full Accreditation as a GRMA Certification Body News Provided By GRMA September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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