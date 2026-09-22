Ollie Expands ERP System To Include Distilleries And Purpose-Built Tools For Spirits Producers

Ollie expands ERP system to include distilleries | Image courtesy of Next Glass

New distilling capabilities bring inventory, production, barrel management, weight-to-proof-gallon calculations, accounting, and TTB compliance to one platform.

- Dustin Jeffers, Next Glass VP Producer ProductCHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Next Glass, a leading global provider of software, data, marketing, payment, and eCommerce solutions for the beverage alcohol industry, announced today that its brewery management software, Ollie, is expanding its end-to-end enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform to include purpose-built capabilities for distilleries and spirits producers.Originally launched as a craft beer management platform designed to tackle the unique challenges craft breweries face every day, Ollie was acquired by Next Glass in 2021. Over the past five years, Ollie has become one of the fastest-growing craft brewery ERPs in North America, helping producers manage the complex operational work required to make and sell beer-all from one simple-to-use, comprehensive platform.Now, Ollie is bringing that same producer-first approach to the spirits industry, introducing a new set of easy-to-use tools that fit seamlessly into a distillery's daily workflow.“I am very impressed with what the Ollie team has put together to help brewers and distillers, from tracking raw materials and sourced spirits inbound to determining the excise taxes owed on case goods shipped out, all while meeting the compliance and reporting requirements from the TTB,” said Donald Snyder, a 20-year industry veteran of the distilling industry who previously created a software platform for distilleries.“I highly recommend the Ollie platform and their new distillery module,” says Snyder.For distilleries, month-end is more than a recurring administrative burden. It is when production, inventory, purchases, removals, proof gallons, and other records come together for required compliance reporting. Distilleries can face significantly more reporting requirements than breweries, making accurate recordkeeping and calculations critical to the business.A key differentiator in Ollie's new distilling features is its weight-to-proof-gallon (PG) Calculations, which automate one of the most important-and error-prone-calculations distillers perform. Proof gallons are central to spirits production, taxation, and TTB reporting, yet many producers still rely on spreadsheets and manual calculations to arrive at these numbers.With Ollie, producers have the flexibility to gauge by weight and proof or volume and proof; the platform builds weight-to-PG calculations directly into the production workflow. Producers can trace the calculations behind their proof-gallon numbers and gain greater visibility into how those numbers are generated, rather than manually recreating calculations at month-end.“Distilleries have been asked to manage an incredibly complex set of operational and compliance requirements, often with a patchwork of spreadsheets and software,” said Dustin Jeffers, Vice President of Producer Product & Experience at Next Glass.“We built Ollie to take the work distillers are already doing by hand-especially the calculations and recordkeeping that happen at month-end-and make it part of the system.”Here is a full breakdown of Ollie's new distilling tools:Production management: Handles grain-to-glass production of spirits and every method in between. Track production activities and understand exactly how proof-gallon numbers are generated.Automatic Proof Gallon Calculations: Ollie will automatically calculate PGs by two gauging methods, weight + proof or volume + proof, allowing the distillery to keep their current gauging methods.Barrel and storage management: Track barrels, barrel numbers, proof gallons, aging inventory, tanks, batching, and notes. Filter by these attributes for easier barrel dumping and updates.Processing and finished goods: Manage blending, packaging, and removals for tax within the same system.Excise tax management: Maintain visibility into the activity and calculations behind excise tax figures, including applicable tax credits. Easily track where the values are originating from and show/print comprehensive Daily Logs at audit time.Inventory management: Connect raw materials, ingredients, spirits, packaging, and finished goods across the production lifecycle.Accounting and sales: Bring operational and financial data together with tools designed to help producers make better business decisions.Ultimately, the goal is to help distillers spend less time managing the administrative burden of production and more time making great spirits.“Ollie gives spirits producers a better way forward,” said Jeffers.“ We're not simply adding a few distilling features to a brewery product-we've built the tools around the specific needs of spirits producers, while maintaining the connected ERP foundation that has made Ollie successful with craft breweries.”The expansion further establishes Ollie as a comprehensive management platform for craft producers, giving breweries, distilleries, and other beverage businesses the tools they need to grow as their businesses expand.Distilleries and spirits producers interested in learning more are encouraged to visit getollie and schedule a free demo for a hands-on experience with Ollie's new distilling capabilities.About OllieBuilt by craft producers, for craft producers, Ollie is a craft producer management platform designed to tackle the unique challenges they face every day. From robust inventory and raw materials management to QuickBooks Online integration and advanced sales reporting, Ollie delivers tools to streamline back-of-house production and features that help craft producers sell more.About Next GlassFounded in 2013, Next Glass provides software, data, marketing, payment, and eCommerce solutions that connect beverage producers, retailers, and consumers in the global beverage industry.Producer Solutions: Ekos, Ollie, PaySmart, OrderHubRetailers Solutions: Untappd for Business, Oznr, Inventory by UntappdConsumer Solutions: Untappd, Hop Culture

Tyler Kairys

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Ollie - Now Supports Distilleries and Spirit Producers

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Ollie Expands ERP System to Include Distilleries and Purpose-Built Tools for Spirits Producers News Provided By Next Glass September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Technology



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