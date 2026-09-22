2027 French Fashion Awards Opens Global Call For Entries

2027 French Fashion Awards Call for Entries

IAA opens entries for the 2027 French Fashion Awards, inviting fashion designers, brands, creative professionals worldwide to submit contemporary fashion.

- Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) has officially opened entries for the 2027 French Fashion Awards, inviting fashion designers, brands, creative professionals and emerging talent worldwide to submit work that brings original vision, technical ability and a distinctive identity to contemporary fashion.

In an industry where visibility is often shaped by access, the French Fashion Awards provides an international platform through which established and emerging creators can have their work evaluated on its own merits. From an independent collection and a new fashion product to a major brand campaign, each submission is considered for the strength of the achievement presented.

A Global Stage for Fashion Achievement

The 2027 competition welcomes complete collections, individual garments, accessories, footwear, sportswear, fashion campaigns and professional achievements across Haute Couture, Ready-to-Wear, Accessories, Footwear, Advertising & Marketing, Sportswear, Fashion Icon and Rising Design Stars.

The French Fashion Awards forms part of IAA's international award portfolio, which has received more than 100,000 entries from 124 countries since the organisation was established. Through this wider international network, the competition connects fashion achievement with a global community of creators, brands and industry professionals.

Recognition That Extends Beyond the Results

French Fashion Awards recognition is designed to give awarded work continued value after the competition. Winners receive official recognition assets that can be used across portfolios, websites, press materials, professional profiles and brand communications. Eligible top-tier recipients also receive additional visibility through the official winner gallery, social media and editorial coverage.

For independent designers and emerging talent, this provides a credible way to introduce their creative identity to a wider audience. For established brands and professionals, it offers independently evaluated recognition that can support product launches, campaign communications and international positioning.

“Every strong fashion achievement begins with a point of view, but its influence depends on how clearly and confidently that vision is brought into the world,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The French Fashion Awards gives creators the opportunity to place their work within an international context, earn recognition through professional evaluation and carry that achievement into the next stage of their creative or commercial journey.”

Enter the 2027 French Fashion Awards

The Early Bird entry period closes on 22 October 2026. Fashion designers, fashion houses, independent labels, brands, agencies, creative professionals and students worldwide may review the complete categories, eligibility requirements, entry fees and submission guidelines at .

About French Fashion Awards

The French Fashion Awards is an international fashion competition organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA), recognising established and emerging achievements across fashion design, products, creative communication and industry influence. Through independent evaluation and international visibility, the competition provides designers, brands and creative professionals with a platform to present their work and strengthen its place within the global fashion industry.

Emily T.

International Awards Associate Inc

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2027 French Fashion Awards Opens Global Call for Entries News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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