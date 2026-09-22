2027 French Design Awards Opens Global Entries For Design Excellence

2027 French Design Awards Calling for Entries Now

2027 French Design Awards Statuettes - Platinum, Gold and Silver

Entering its fourth year, the international design competition invites designers and organisations worldwide to pursue recognition for the Designs of the Year.

- Thomas Brandt, Spokesperson of IAA

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The International Awards Associate (IAA) has opened submissions for the 2027 French Design Awards, commencing an international pursuit for design achievements distinguished by their creativity, purpose, functionality, execution and impact.

The competition enters its fourth year, inviting individual designers, architects, studios, agencies, brands and organisations to submit eligible work for independent evaluation by an international jury of experienced design professionals.

Recognition Earned Through Design Merit

Every submission will undergo blind judging, with identifying entrant information removed during evaluation to help safeguard impartiality. Entries are assessed against established criteria addressing the idea behind the work, its objectives and execution, visual design, innovation and functionality, and overall impact.

Recognition is determined by the standard of each submission rather than by a fixed number of winners. Entries that meet the required scoring thresholds may receive Platinum, Gold or Silver distinctions, while recognition may be withheld where the required standard is not achieved.

“As an award grows, the value of its recognition must continue to rest on the credibility of how that recognition is secured,” said Thomas Brandt, spokesperson of IAA.“The French Design Awards is built around independent evaluation, established judging standards and the merits of the work presented. To receive this distinction is to have a design achievement recognised within an international field, and we look forward to honouring the designers who achieve that distinction in 2027.”

At the highest level of the competition, the top-scoring Platinum-winning entry within each eligible main category may be named a 2027 Design of the Year. Representing the foremost distinction conferred by the French Design Awards, these titles honour the entries that attain the strongest overall evaluation within their respective disciplines.

Nine Design Award Categories Open for 2027

The competition accepts work across architectural, interior, product, packaging, landscape, fashion, conceptual, user experience and user interface design.

This scope encompasses projects created for the built environment, physical products, consumer experiences, visual presentation and digital interaction. Completed work and eligible developed concepts may be submitted in accordance with the official competition requirements.

2027 Competition Dates

.Early Bird Deadline: 22 October 2026

.Regular Deadline: 26 November 2026

.Final Deadline: 24 December 2026

.Final Extension Deadline: 21 January 2027

.Results Announcement: 8 March 2027

Designers and organisations may review the complete categories, eligibility requirements, entry fees and submission guidelines at design-awards#howtoenter.

About the French Design Awards

The French Design Awards is an international competition organised by the International Awards Associate (IAA) to recognise outstanding achievements across architectural, interior, product, packaging, landscape, fashion, conceptual, user experience and user interface design. Guided by Celebrating Design Without Boundaries, the competition provides designers, studios, agencies, brands and organisations worldwide with a platform for professional recognition and international visibility.

Tyler K.

International Awards Associate Inc.

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2027 French Design Awards Opens Global Entries for Design Excellence News Provided By International Awards Associate Inc September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Consumer Goods, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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