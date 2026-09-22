Careerz Group Launches SIGNAL Workbook With 12-Prompt AI Library To Turn Career Strategy Into Action

SIGNAL Workbook: Become Harder to Overlook, Harder to Replace, And Easier to Choose: A Career-positioning System For The Changing World Of Work

Melissa L. Fisher, CEO of Careerz Group and author of SIGNAL: Become Harder to Overlook, Harder to Replace, and Easier to Choose, a career-positioning system for the changing world of work.

SIGNAL Career-positioning systems has 6 distinct frameworks to help individuals become clearer, more credible and more valuable in a noisy job market.

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Peak Road Press Publishes new series: SIGNAL Career-Positioning System by Melissa L. Fisher

New SIGNAL companion combines career-positioning exercises, practical tools, a 90-day action plan and 12 AI prompts to turn advice into action.

- Melissa L. FisherOKEMOS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Careerz Group today announced the release of the SIGNAL Workbook, a practical companion to Melissa L. Fisher's career-positioning book, SIGNAL: Become Harder to Overlook. Harder to Replace. Easier to Choose. A Career-Positioning System for the Changing World of Work.The workbook addresses a common failure point in career development: knowing what to do does not automatically lead to doing it. It guides professionals through the decisions, evidence and market actions required to clarify their value, strengthen their visibility and build better career options.Turning the SIGNAL Framework Into ActionThe workbook follows the six moves of Fisher's S.I.G.N.A.L. Career-Positioning Framework:. See the market clearly.. Identify your value.. Gather proof.. Navigate toward demand.. Amplify your visibility.. Leave yourself options.Exercises include the SIGNAL Audit, Value Map, Proof Stack, Demand Map, Visibility Checklist and Options Portfolio. The workbook culminates in a 90-day action plan that converts reflection into specific priorities, deadlines and next steps."The book explains the system. The workbook makes you do the work," said Fisher, CEO of Careerz Group. "It is designed to be revisited as the market moves, your experience grows and your priorities change."Using AI Without Becoming More GenericIncluded in the workbook is a 12-prompt AI Prompt Library that helps professionals use generative AI to accelerate research, analysis and planning without outsourcing the judgment, evidence and personal decisions that make their positioning credible.The prompts support work such as:. analyzing career and industry trends. identifying transferable value and stronger evidence of accomplishments. evaluating market demand and alternative career paths. finding gaps in professional positioning and visibility. pressure-testing decisions and converting insights into actionUnlike tools that begin by rewriting resumes, LinkedIn profiles or application materials, the SIGNAL Workbook starts with strategy. Readers first examine the market they are navigating, the value they genuinely offer, the proof supporting that value and the options they want to create. AI then becomes an accelerator rather than a substitute for clear positioning."A better prompt cannot rescue weak positioning," Fisher said. "If you do not know what makes you valuable or where that value is needed, AI may simply help you communicate the wrong thing more efficiently."Designed for Every Career StageThe workbook is intended for professionals seeking advancement, preparing for a transition, returning to the workforce, repositioning after a layoff, changing industries, building an executive or consulting profile, or creating more options while still employed. It can be used independently or alongside the SIGNAL book."The objective is bigger than helping someone through the next job search," Fisher said. "It is to help people build a stronger position for the next several career decisions."The SIGNAL Workbook is published by Peak Road Press, an imprint of Peak Road Partners LLC, and is sold separately from the SIGNAL book. The paperback workbok that includes a full prompt library is priced at $24.99. More information about SIGNAL and Careerz Group's career tools is available at careerzgroup or on Amazon.About Melissa Lee FisherMelissa Lee Fisher is a growth strategist, operator, author and CEO of Careerz Group. Over more than three decades, she has served in CMO, COO and CEO roles, led growth and transformation across multiple industries, and built and advised businesses ranging from startups to large enterprises. Her work spans career strategy, workforce strategy, marketing, operations, business transformation and emerging technology.About Careerz GroupCareerz Group is a fit-first career and workforce strategy company helping individuals and organizations make better decisions about work, talent and direction. Its approach combines assessments, including the Job Passion Type Indicator (JPTI), with coaching, career development, hiring and workforce solutions. Learn more at careerzgroup.

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Careerz Group Launches SIGNAL Workbook With 12-Prompt AI Library to Turn Career Strategy Into Action News Provided By Peak Road September 22, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies



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