Muslim Cleric Claims Akhilesh Yadav Leaning Towards 'Soft-Hindutva' Ahead Of UP Polls

MENAFN - IANS) Bareilly, Sep 22 (IANS) All India Muslim Jamaat National President Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi on Tuesday hit out at Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of adopting a "soft-Hindutva" stance ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in 2027.

Speaking to IANS, Maulana Shahabuddin said: "All of Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav's efforts and struggles are aimed at capturing power in 2027; he is desperate to secure the seat of authority by any means."

"This is the reason he is leaning towards 'soft Hindutva' and remains silent on issues concerning Muslims, so that his perspective of 'soft Hindutva' can thrive," he alleged.

The Muslim cleric further accused the SP chief of working under the assumption that Muslims are "bonded labourers" of the Samajwadi Party.

"He (Akhilesh) believes that the Muslims (voters) have nowhere else to go and will inevitably return to the fold; this is the mindset of the Samajwadi Party," the Maulana asserted.

Adding to the criticism, Maulana Shahabuddin claimed that the SP chief distanced his party from the Muslim community by not commenting on issues concerning the community.

"He has offered no statement regarding the Babri Masjid, expressed no stance on the Gyanvapi Mosque row in Varanasi, remained silent on the Shahi Idgah Mosque controversy in Mathura, and said nothing about Sambhal and even the Waqf (Amendment) Act. In short, he has maintained silence on every issue affecting Muslims-whether it involved the demolition of shrines or the use of bulldozers against mosques and madrasas," the cleric said.

He remarked: "Occasionally, according to his (Akhilesh's) mood, he might have posted something from the comfort of his room, but nothing more than that. This is because of his 'soft Hindutva' stance. Now, he is counting on the votes of the Hindus and seemingly doesn't require the Muslim vote."

"Yet, in 2027, all his aspirations will be dashed, and his dream of attaining power will be shattered," Maulana Shahabuddin expressed.

Earlier, the All India Muslim Jamaat chief had called Akhilesh Yadav an "agent of the BJP" and accused him of "mocking" the BJP-led alliance in Uttar Pradesh.