72Nd National Film Awards: President Urges Biggest Stars Of Indian Cinema To Refrain From Endorsing Harmful Products

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 22 (IANS) The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, who honoured excellence in cinema during the 72nd National Film Awards ceremony on Tuesday, has urged the biggest stars of India to refrain from endorsing production which could have adverse effects on the health of people.

The President conferred the honours to the best of talents in Indian cinema in Kevadia, Gujarat, and made an appeal towards the end of the ceremony.

She said,“Film artistes, who are extremely popular, have the huge power to influence the people of the country, especially the youth. When popular film stars talk about the importance of a disciplined lifestyle, people sit up and take notice. The people follow them. I would like to request the biggest stars of India to refrain from endorsing anything that may prove to be harmful to the body. The job of a star is to spread light”.

She also expressed her wish to see more female representation in the jury panel for the National Awards, as she said,“A majority of artistes honoured today include women. Hence, the jury panel should also include women in the decision-making. It's imperative to accommodate the perspective of a woman in every aspect of life”.

She went on to speak for the people at the lower-rung of the creative economy, and said that it's the responsibility of the people at the top of the food chain of creative economy to take care and be sensitive towards the labourers, small artistes, and even strugglers, who power the creative economy.

She further mentioned,“You are all the representatives of the creative economy. I would request all of you to take care of labourers, small artistes, assistants, and even strugglers who make a huge chunk of the creative economy so that they get social security and respect”.

“During the previous National Award ceremony, I had requested that even the members at the lower rung of the creative economy should be respected and this should become a part of the work culture of the creative economy”, she added.