AZO Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations: CEO Says Firm's Well Positioned For Sales Growth In Fiscal 2027



AutoZone posted diluted Q4 EPS of $56.05, above the $53.84 Fiscal AI estimate.

AutoZone added 175 stores during Q4, taking its global store count to 8,031 at the end of the fiscal year. The company repurchased $697.5 million of stock during Q4 and ended the fiscal year with $1.6 billion remaining under its current repurchase authorization.

Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) were in the spotlight on Tuesday morning after the company reported fourth-quarter results, with diluted earnings per share exceeding analyst expectations and revenue falling slightly short of estimates.

AutoZone reported fourth-quarter diluted earnings per share of $56.05, compared with $53.84 per share expected by analysts, according to Fiscal AI. Revenue came in at $6.6 billion, versus the $6.7 billion consensus estimate.

AZO shares were up 1.10% in premarket trading Tuesday.

The company also reported total company same-store sales growth of 1.5% for the quarter ended Aug. 29, 2026. AutoZone said sales results strengthened during the final eight weeks of the quarter after a difficult selling environment during the first eight weeks.

AutoZone Adds 175 Stores In Q4

The company opened 175 new stores during the quarter, including 97 in the U.S., 68 in Mexico and 10 in Brazil. The additions included 16 new Mega Hub stores in the U.S. For the full fiscal year, AutoZone opened 374 new stores.

As of Aug. 29, 2026, AutoZone had 8,031 stores across its three markets, including 6,863 in the U.S., 1,001 in Mexico and 167 in Brazil.

AutoZone Sees Sales Growth Accelerating In FY27

CEO Phil Daniele credited the quarter's improvement to the team's execution through a tough stretch, saying results strengthened over the back half of the quarter despite a difficult selling environment in the first eight weeks.

“Over the last eight weeks of the quarter, our sales results strengthened, and we feel we are well positioned for sales growth in fiscal 2027.”

Daniele also highlighted improvements in the company's inventory offering for both do-it-yourself and professional customers, as well as efforts to improve delivery speed and customer service.

AutoZone also continued its share repurchase program, buying back $697.5 million of stock during the fourth quarter. The company ended the fiscal year with $1.6 billion remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Retail View On Stocktwits

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AZO rose further within the 'extremely bullish' territory while message volume remained at 'high' levels.

AZO shares have dropped nearly 19% year-to-date.

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