72Nd National Film Awards: Dhanush Bags Two Awards For Raayan And Captain Miller

Dhanush just bagged two massive National Awards. He won his first-ever award as a director for Raayan, and he also grabbed a special mention for his acting in Captain Miller.

Actor Dhanush hit a double jackpot at the 72nd National Film Awards. He proved his brilliance both behind and in front of the camera. President Droupadi Murmu handed over these two prestigious awards to the actor-producer-director on Tuesday. Officials hosted this grand event in Ekta Nagar, Gujarat. They organised this ceremony outside Delhi for the very first time.

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Dhanush directed and starred in Raayan, and the movie just won the National Award for Best Tamil Film. He received his very first National Award as a director for this 2024 release. The story follows an ordinary man who tries to protect his family but gets dragged into a dark world of crime and revenge. Dhanush also scored a Special Mention award for his fierce acting in Arun Matheswaran's Captain Miller.

Captain Miller tells a gripping pre-independence story. The movie also bagged the National Award for Best Feature Film promoting National, Social, and Environmental Values. Dhanush basically rocked two completely different roles this year. He shined as an actor in Captain Miller and proved his mettle as a director in Raayan. Raayan is his second directorial venture. The film features big names like SJ Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, and Kalidas Jayaram. The plot shows a young man taking charge of his family after a series of violent events.

Dhanush played the intense character of Analeesan in Captain Miller. The film shows an ex-soldier fighting against brutal oppression during the pre-independence era. The actor walked up to the stage in his classic traditional outfit. He wore a simple white veshti and a half-sleeve shirt to receive the honour. Dhanush previously won National Awards for his brilliant performances in Asuran and Aadukalam. He took home the director's trophy for the very first time this year.

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