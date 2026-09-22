Actor Mammootty, Yami Gautam, Kartik Aaryan, Dhanush and other prominent figures of the Indian cinema industry have arrived at the prestigious 72nd National Film Awards ceremony in Gujarat's Kevadia on Tuesday. Actor Mammootty is set to receive his National Award for his performance in Bramayugam, while Dhanush has won two honours, including a Special Mention for his acting in Captain Miller and Best Tamil Feature Film for his directorial venture Raayan donned a white bandhgala kurta for the event, while Kartik Aaryan wore a black bandhgala kurta for the same event. Dhanush wore a traditional outfit for the evening, which included a white dhoti and a half-sleeve shirt. Kartik Aaryan and Dhanush were seen sitting together. Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar accompanied his wife, Yami Gautam, who will be honoured with the National Film Award for her performance in the movie 'Article 370 '.The duo were seen interacting with Keralam superstar Mammootty. Meanwhile, the stage is set for one of the notable evenings of Indian cinema with the 72nd edition of the National Awards set to take place at Kevadia in Gujarat on Tuesday in 1954, the National Awards are among the most prestigious honours of Indian cinema, which recognise excellence across Feature Films, Non-Feature Films and Writing on Cinema and include a wide range of languages, regions and forms of filmmaking Droupadi Murmu will present the prestigious awards for the outstanding achievements in Indian cinema for 2024 is famous for the 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Iron Man of India Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the world's tallest statue, the 'Statue of Unity', to the nation on October 31, 2018 the 72nd National Awards, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award will be presented to veteran actor Anant Nag in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The President of India will confer the prestigious honour upon him at the ceremony.

MENAFN22092026007385015968ID1111698037