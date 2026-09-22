72Nd National Film Awards: Article 370 Wins Three Honours, Aditya Dhar Takes Best Feature Film

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar received the Best Feature Film award for 'Article 370' at the 72nd National Film Awards, marking a significant recognition for the political drama centered on the events surrounding the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar, 'Article 370' features Yami Gautam Dhar and Priyamani in leading roles.

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Helmed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale, 'Article 370' features Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil and Kiran Karmarkar in key roles. (ANI)