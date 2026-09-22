72Nd National Film Awards: Mammootty Bags 4Th Best Actor Honour, Anant Nag Gets Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Ektanagar (Gujarat): The 72nd National Film Awards were handed out today in a grand ceremony. Superstar Mammootty received the Best Actor award from the President for his incredible performance in 'Bhramayugam'. Kartik Aaryan also shared the Best Actor award for his film 'Chandu Champion'.

The prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award was presented to veteran actor Anant Nag. A special moment was when Vaikom Vijayalakshmi accepted the award for Best Female Playback Singer, and the entire hall gave her a standing ovation.

Dhanush was present to receive the award for 'Raayan' as the Best Tamil Film, while the producer of 'Feminichi Fathima' accepted the award for Best Malayalam Film. 'Shrikant' won the award for Best Hindi Film. Venky Atluri bagged the Best Screenplay award for 'Lucky Baskhar', and Yami Gautam took home the Best Actress award for her powerful role in 'Article 370'. The award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment went to 'Kalki 2898 A.D.'.

The ceremony was held in Ektanagar, located in Kevadia in the Narmada district. This marks Mammootty's fourth National Award for Best Actor. His previous wins were for the films 'Mathilukal', 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha', 'Ponthan Mada', 'Vidheyan', and 'Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar'.

National Film Awards: A Quick Look at the Winners

Best Actor: Mammootty (Bhramayugam), Kartik Aaryan (Chandu Champion)

Best Actress: Yami Gautam (Article 370)

Best Director: Rajkumar Periaswamy (Amaran)

Best Cinematography: Shehnad Jalal (Bhramayugam)

Best Editor: R. Kalaivanan (Amaran)

Best Supporting Actress: Roopashree Wakade (Mithya), Sajana Namidas (Maharaja)

Best Supporting Actor: Sanjay Mishra

Best Music Direction (Songs): Bhakshak; and Article 370 (Shashwat Sachdev)

Best Background Score: G.V. Prakash (Amaran)

Best Female Playback Singer: Vaikom Vijayalakshmi (for the song 'Angu Vaana Konilu' from ARM)

Best Male Playback Singer: Abhay Jodhpurkar (for the song 'Gharat Ganapati' from Navasachi Gauri Mazi)

Best Lyrics: Manoj Muntashir (Maidaan)

Best Malayalam Film: Feminichi Fathima (Fasil Muhammed)

Best Production Design: [Winner not listed]

Best Screenplay: Sukumar (Pushpa 2)

Best Dialogue Writer: Venky Atluri (Lucky Baskhar)

Best Telugu Film: Committee Kurrollu

Best Tamil Film: Raayan

Best Gujarati Film: Maran

Best Manipuri Film: Sunita

Best Konkani Film: Mog Asum

Best Marathi Film: Mukkam Post Bombilwadi

Best Choreography: Stree 2

Best Sound Design: Manas Chowdhary (Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3)

Best Film Promoting National and Social Values: Captain Miller

Best Child Artist: Ridhimaan Banerjee, Tapomoy Deb, Geetashree Chakraborty, Arundev Pothula, Athish S. Shetty

Best Makeup Artist: Committee Kurrollu

Best Costume Design: Deepali Noor, Sheetal Sharma (Pushpa 2)

Special Jury Mention (Documentary): Ram Nami (Director: Bharat Bala)

Special Jury Mention (Best Child Artist): Arun Dev Pothula (35 Chinna Katha Kadu)

Special Mention: Meyyazhagan (Sound Engineer: Suren G.)

Best Action Choreography: [Winner not listed]