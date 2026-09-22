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Young Scholarz Marks Its Entry Into the UAE, Bringing 18 Years of Singapore Teaching Expertise to Dubai
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Young Scholarz, a Singapore-based academic support provider specialising in IB, IGCSE, A Level and other international curricula, will showcase its presence at the UAE Global Education Fair in Dubai this October, marking the company's formal entry into the UAE market and the start of a long-term presence among Dubai's families.
Founded in 2008 by Sunita Sharma, Young Scholarz has supported thousands of students internationally, with 98% of its IGCSE students achieving A and A* grades and 95% of its IB students achieving 6s and 7s. Sharma, who has taught and mentored students for over 18 years, developed BOUNCE, a proprietary six-step methodology (Brainstorming, Organising, Understanding, Nuancing, Consolidating, and becoming Exam Ready), used across the company's faculty, including IB examiners and IGCSE specialists. At its core, BOUNCE teaches students to apply what they already know to suit exam requirements, rather than simply accumulating more content.
Sunita sees BOUNCE as teaching a life skill, not just an exam skill. "We now have countless opinions out there, and AI can generate endless content to support any one of them," she said. "The real skill isn't finding information anymore, it's learning to break down a complex problem and discern what aligns with what we want to achieve. Our teaching extends beyond exam technique, it's lifelong learning.”
Young Scholarz's presence at the Dubai fair aims at establishing partnerships with UAE schools and university counsellors, supporting students from Grade 9 to Grade 12 in a role complementary to school programmes. "It takes a village to raise a child," said Sunita Sharma. "Our goal is true collaboration with educators, so that together we help each student reach the university that is genuinely right for them."
Widely regarded as one of Singapore's leading tuition providers, the company has been founder-led since inception, and built on 18 years of trust within the Singapore education community. That trust has been earned largely through word of mouth, with families referring other families, and alumni remaining connected to Young Scholarz long after their own exams are behind them.
Singapore and the UAE share a natural affinity that makes this expansion a logical fit. Both are nations built on ambition, progress and a growth mindset, societies that prize hard work, entrepreneurship and continual improvement, and where families place real value on education as the foundation for opportunity. Family mobility is a defining feature of Singapore's own expat population, with many moving frequently between countries and curricula. Young Scholarz has built particular expertise in helping students navigate these transitions, including moving from Indian CBSE or local O Level systems into the IB, a skill set that speaks directly to the UAE's own large and mobile expat community, where families face similar curriculum shifts as children move between schools, systems and countries.
The company will be present at the UAE Global Education Fair on 2 to 3 October at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dubai, with separate meetings scheduled with schools and university counsellors across the visit.
About Young Scholarz: Founded in 2008, Young Scholarz supports students across IB, IGCSE, A Level and other international curricula through personalised tuition, academic counselling, and university preparation.
Founded in 2008 by Sunita Sharma, Young Scholarz has supported thousands of students internationally, with 98% of its IGCSE students achieving A and A* grades and 95% of its IB students achieving 6s and 7s. Sharma, who has taught and mentored students for over 18 years, developed BOUNCE, a proprietary six-step methodology (Brainstorming, Organising, Understanding, Nuancing, Consolidating, and becoming Exam Ready), used across the company's faculty, including IB examiners and IGCSE specialists. At its core, BOUNCE teaches students to apply what they already know to suit exam requirements, rather than simply accumulating more content.
Sunita sees BOUNCE as teaching a life skill, not just an exam skill. "We now have countless opinions out there, and AI can generate endless content to support any one of them," she said. "The real skill isn't finding information anymore, it's learning to break down a complex problem and discern what aligns with what we want to achieve. Our teaching extends beyond exam technique, it's lifelong learning.”
Young Scholarz's presence at the Dubai fair aims at establishing partnerships with UAE schools and university counsellors, supporting students from Grade 9 to Grade 12 in a role complementary to school programmes. "It takes a village to raise a child," said Sunita Sharma. "Our goal is true collaboration with educators, so that together we help each student reach the university that is genuinely right for them."
Widely regarded as one of Singapore's leading tuition providers, the company has been founder-led since inception, and built on 18 years of trust within the Singapore education community. That trust has been earned largely through word of mouth, with families referring other families, and alumni remaining connected to Young Scholarz long after their own exams are behind them.
Singapore and the UAE share a natural affinity that makes this expansion a logical fit. Both are nations built on ambition, progress and a growth mindset, societies that prize hard work, entrepreneurship and continual improvement, and where families place real value on education as the foundation for opportunity. Family mobility is a defining feature of Singapore's own expat population, with many moving frequently between countries and curricula. Young Scholarz has built particular expertise in helping students navigate these transitions, including moving from Indian CBSE or local O Level systems into the IB, a skill set that speaks directly to the UAE's own large and mobile expat community, where families face similar curriculum shifts as children move between schools, systems and countries.
The company will be present at the UAE Global Education Fair on 2 to 3 October at Millennium Plaza Downtown Hotel, Dubai, with separate meetings scheduled with schools and university counsellors across the visit.
About Young Scholarz: Founded in 2008, Young Scholarz supports students across IB, IGCSE, A Level and other international curricula through personalised tuition, academic counselling, and university preparation.
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