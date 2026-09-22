Air India previews new digital inflight experience platform; rollout to begin with new aircraft deliveries next year

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) •Platform developed in-house to connect entertainment, loyalty, commerce and travel services across the guest journey

•Set for phased introduction across Air India's fleet next year



Bengaluru, 22nd September 2026: Air India, India’s leading global airline, today offered a preview of Vista Digital Platform, its next-generation connected in-flight entertainment (IFE) software, that will redefine the way guests experience inflight entertainment and services in future. The platform, developed by Air India’s inhouse design and software teams, will feature several patent pending innovations and is currently being integrated with IFE hardware systems. Progressive deployment is planned to commence in FY2028, beginning with select new aircraft deliveries before being extended across the fleet over time.



Designed to create a more personalised and connected guest experience, it aims to deliver greater consistency across in-flight entertainment hardware types on aircraft while enabling richer interactions before, during and after every journey.



Unlike traditional inflight entertainment platforms that operate largely as closed standalone systems, Vista Digital Platform will serve as an extension of Air India's wider digital ecosystem. By harnessing advances in modern software architecture, artificial intelligence and inflight connectivity, the platform will enable Air India to introduce new features, services and content faster and more efficiently at a lower cost while delivering a seamless experience.



Dr. Satya Ramaswamy, Chief Digital and Technology Officer, Air India, said: " The adoption of open-source operating systems by in-flight entertainment hardware vendors, the deployment of satellite broadband connectivity on aircraft and modern AI technologies create a unique ‘app store launch moment’ for reimagining the airline cabin experience. We are one of the few pioneering airlines of the world to create a connected software platform in-house that powers personalized entertainment and commerce experiences for guests. With this advancement, the inflight entertainment system has the potential to become the most important screen our guests interact with, joining Air India's award-winning mobile app and website as one of our core digital consumer platforms. While deployment will commence progressively from the second half of 2027, we are excited to share an early preview of the platform."



Vista Digital Platform promises to offer to the Air India guests the following innovative facilities:

•A familiar experience across the fleet: Guests often encounter different entertainment interfaces when travelling on different aircraft. Vista Digital Platform is designed to provide a consistent and intuitive user experience across multiple aircraft types, making navigation simpler and more familiar regardless of the aircraft. The platform will also support over-the-air software and content updates, helping deliver new features and improvements more efficiently.

•A connected journey across Air India's digital channels: Vista Digital Platform will work seamlessly with Air India's mobile app, website, and backend digital platforms. In the future, guests could access loyalty services, travel information, and selected booking-related features directly through the seatback screen. The Air India mobile app will also evolve into a companion experience, enabling guests to browse and curate entertainment preferences before boarding and interact with the inflight entertainment system during the flight.

•Personalization that travels with the guest: One of Vista Digital Platform's most exciting capabilities will be the continuity across journeys. Rather than starting over on every flight, guests will be able to pick up where they left off, such as resuming a movie or programme from the same point on their next Air India flight, creating a more seamless entertainment experience across multiple trips.

•An experience inspired by modern streaming platforms: Vista Digital Platform's interface will feature ease and personalization that travellers have come to expect from leading over-the-top (OTT) digital and streaming services. Its AI-powered experience is intended to surface relevant content and services, making it easier for guests to discover entertainment, meals, travel products, gaming, children's content, reading materials, and more.

•Location-aware discovery and commerce: Among Vista Digital Platform's innovations will be a patent-pending "commerce-on-map" capability that could enable guests to discover and book experiences and travel services related to destinations they are flying over or planning to visit, bringing inspiration and convenience together during their flight.



Vista Digital Platform represents Air India's broader vision of building technology platforms that shape the future of the guest experience. As digital, connectivity and artificial intelligence technologies continue to evolve, the platform is expected to serve as a foundation for new products, services and experiences across the airline's ecosystem



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