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DALTEX Partners with China’s Irritech to Expand Advanced Irrigation Solutions Across Egypt, Algeria and Libya
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) – DALTEX Corporation, a leading Egyptian agribusiness with an integrated portfolio spanning agricultural production, fresh produce and irrigation solutions, has signed a strategic partnership with China-based Irritech, a specialist in large-scale irrigation systems. Under the agreement, DALTEX will become the exclusive seller of Irritech’s irrigation solutions in Egypt, Algeria and Libya, strengthening its offering to farmers and agricultural businesses across the three markets.
The partnership expands DALTEX’s irrigation capabilities by combining its experience in project design, installation and after-sales support with Irritech’s expertise in center-pivot and linear irrigation systems and its latest technology-enabled solutions.
"Perhaps one of the most famous Chinese sayings we all know is: A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. More than 60 years ago, Daltex started its journey, and we still believe that every new step opens up wider horizons for the future. Today, we are excited to announce the first steps in a new journey with Irritech, a partner full of ambition and openness to new ideas, in whom we believe to have the potential to grow and succeed. Together, we are starting a new journey toward thousands of miles of broader horizons filled with shared successes.” said, Tarek Nowara, Projects & Irrigation Director at DALTEX Corporation.
DALTEX has designed irrigation systems for more than 600,000 feddans and installed over 5,000 center pivots for more than 100+ clients. Its support covers the full project lifecycle, from land evaluation and hydraulic design through installation and after-sales service. The company also maintains an inventory of spare parts, provides hands-on operator training and conducts annual maintenance visits to support system performance and help customers maximize their return on investment.
Irritech complements this offering with specialized irrigation technologies designed for projects ranging from medium-sized farms to large agricultural operations. Its solutions include center-pivot and linear irrigation systems, including AI-enabled technologies that can be tailored to project scale and operating requirements to help optimize water use, improve field performance and support reliable system operation.
For DALTEX, the partnership reinforces its broader strategy of expanding its agricultural technology offering while supporting customers across the region with integrated solutions that combine equipment, project expertise and long-term service.
About DALTEX Corporation
Capturing Nature at its Finest Since 1964.
DALTEX Corporation is a leading Egyptian agribusiness and producer and exporter of premium fresh produce, with operations spanning integrated agricultural and food value chains. Combining agricultural expertise with modern technology, DALTEX serves retailers, wholesalers and food processors in more than 75 countries. The company focuses on quality, traceability, sustainability and innovation across its businesses.
About Irritech
Founded in 2012, Irritech is a China-based specialist in the development and manufacturing of center-pivot and linear irrigation systems, with a presence in more than 45 countries. The company provides irrigation solutions for agricultural projects ranging from medium-sized farms to large-scale operations spanning thousands of hectares.
The partnership expands DALTEX’s irrigation capabilities by combining its experience in project design, installation and after-sales support with Irritech’s expertise in center-pivot and linear irrigation systems and its latest technology-enabled solutions.
"Perhaps one of the most famous Chinese sayings we all know is: A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step. More than 60 years ago, Daltex started its journey, and we still believe that every new step opens up wider horizons for the future. Today, we are excited to announce the first steps in a new journey with Irritech, a partner full of ambition and openness to new ideas, in whom we believe to have the potential to grow and succeed. Together, we are starting a new journey toward thousands of miles of broader horizons filled with shared successes.” said, Tarek Nowara, Projects & Irrigation Director at DALTEX Corporation.
DALTEX has designed irrigation systems for more than 600,000 feddans and installed over 5,000 center pivots for more than 100+ clients. Its support covers the full project lifecycle, from land evaluation and hydraulic design through installation and after-sales service. The company also maintains an inventory of spare parts, provides hands-on operator training and conducts annual maintenance visits to support system performance and help customers maximize their return on investment.
Irritech complements this offering with specialized irrigation technologies designed for projects ranging from medium-sized farms to large agricultural operations. Its solutions include center-pivot and linear irrigation systems, including AI-enabled technologies that can be tailored to project scale and operating requirements to help optimize water use, improve field performance and support reliable system operation.
For DALTEX, the partnership reinforces its broader strategy of expanding its agricultural technology offering while supporting customers across the region with integrated solutions that combine equipment, project expertise and long-term service.
About DALTEX Corporation
Capturing Nature at its Finest Since 1964.
DALTEX Corporation is a leading Egyptian agribusiness and producer and exporter of premium fresh produce, with operations spanning integrated agricultural and food value chains. Combining agricultural expertise with modern technology, DALTEX serves retailers, wholesalers and food processors in more than 75 countries. The company focuses on quality, traceability, sustainability and innovation across its businesses.
About Irritech
Founded in 2012, Irritech is a China-based specialist in the development and manufacturing of center-pivot and linear irrigation systems, with a presence in more than 45 countries. The company provides irrigation solutions for agricultural projects ranging from medium-sized farms to large-scale operations spanning thousands of hectares.
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