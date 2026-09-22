Kazakhstan Launches Unified Baiterek Front Office To Support Entrepreneurs

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A unified front office of Kazakhstan's Baiterek holding for supporting entrepreneurs has started operating at the regional network of the Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund, the press service of the Kazakh government reported.

Kazakhstan Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy Serik Zhumangarin visited the front office on its first day of operation and reviewed the new format of business support.

The unified front office brings together support instruments of Baiterek group organizations under a one-stop-shop principle. Entrepreneurs can receive consultations, select an appropriate support instrument, submit applications, and receive project assistance through the financing review stage.

The front offices will operate in all regions of Kazakhstan based on Damu branches. Mobile offices will also be used to provide services to entrepreneurs in remote districts and villages without requiring them to travel to regional centers.

Consultants will provide information on support instruments offered by Damu, the Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Qazaqstan Investment Corporation, the Kazakhstan Export Credit Agency and the Industrial Development Fund.

“Today, our specialists work not only with the Fund's instruments, but also help select solutions offered by other organizations within Baiterek holding. Essentially, Damu's regional network is becoming a single access point to a wide range of financial and non-financial instruments - from concessional lending and guarantees to investment financing, export insurance and leasing,” Damu Chairman Farhat Sarsekeyev said.

The technical launch of the unified front office took place in February 2026. Since then, consultants have received around 30,000 inquiries from entrepreneurs, while 1,250 projects have been supported and financed.

The unified front office also hosts pilot Business Support and Assistance Centers designed to help entrepreneurs resolve specific issues requiring interaction with government agencies, financial institutions, and other organizations.

The centers conduct an initial assessment of each issue and determine possible solutions, involving relevant government bodies, financial institutions, akimats and Baiterek organizations when necessary. The pilot project covers Astana, Almaty, Shymkent, North Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

“It is important that this support is available in all regions of the country. We plan to expand the 'Isker Aimaq' program to villages, making the approach to supporting entrepreneurs more targeted. Regional branches and Damu's mobile front offices should play an important role here. The task of the consultants is to support businesses at all stages of their establishment and development. Another important area is the Business Support and Assistance Centers. Entrepreneurs often face a specific problem but do not know where to turn or how to resolve it. These centers are being created precisely for such situations. For now, they are operating on a pilot basis in five regions of the country,” Zhumangarin said.