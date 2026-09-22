Uzbekistan's Renewable Energy Capacity Exceeds 6.3 GW

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's combined solar and wind power capacity has exceeded 6.3 gigawatts, while the country now operates more than 100 hydropower plants with total capacity approaching 2.5 GW, was noted today during the meeting attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.

President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on the development of the electricity sector and improvements to project management mechanisms in the fuel and energy industry, according to the presidential administration.

The presentation highlighted the role of the energy sector in supporting economic growth, investment activity and household welfare.

In recent years, Uzbekistan has increased private-sector and foreign investment in energy, supporting the development of new generation capacity, renewable energy facilities and power grid modernization.

As a result of the reforms, the combined capacity of solar and wind power plants has surpassed 6.3 GW. The number of hydropower plants has also exceeded 100, with their combined capacity nearing 2.5 GW.

The expansion of renewable energy is also helping reduce the consumption of natural gas, according to the presentation.

The review focused on further development of the electricity sector and improving mechanisms for managing projects across the fuel and energy industry.