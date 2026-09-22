Uzbekistan's Renewable Energy Capacity Exceeds 6.3 GW
This was reflected in the statement by the press service of the Uzbek president.
President Shavkat Mirziyoyev reviewed a presentation on the development of the electricity sector and improvements to project management mechanisms in the fuel and energy industry, according to the presidential administration.
The presentation highlighted the role of the energy sector in supporting economic growth, investment activity and household welfare.
In recent years, Uzbekistan has increased private-sector and foreign investment in energy, supporting the development of new generation capacity, renewable energy facilities and power grid modernization.
As a result of the reforms, the combined capacity of solar and wind power plants has surpassed 6.3 GW. The number of hydropower plants has also exceeded 100, with their combined capacity nearing 2.5 GW.
The expansion of renewable energy is also helping reduce the consumption of natural gas, according to the presentation.
The review focused on further development of the electricity sector and improving mechanisms for managing projects across the fuel and energy industry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment