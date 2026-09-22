Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Market Gains Momentum As Pipeline Innovation And Clinical Trials Reshape The Competitive Landscape In 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CKD drug development is shifting toward disease-modifying and cardiorenal therapies, creating opportunities in early detection, high-risk screening, combinations and licensing

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Chronic Kidney Disease - Competitive Landscape and Clinical Trial Analysis, 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive assessment of more than 90 companies and over 100 marketed and investigational drugs within the global chronic kidney disease market. The report evaluates therapies by development stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, clinical status, and therapeutic technology. It also examines inactive pipeline products, unmet medical needs, commercial agreements, and emerging trends influencing chronic kidney disease drug development.

Recent Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline and Market Developments



In August 2026, Vertex Pharmaceuticals completed patient enrollment in AGLOW, a Phase II proof-of-concept study evaluating VX-407 for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

In July 2026, China's Center for Drug Evaluation cleared Arnatar Therapeutics' clinical trial application for ART5, an antisense oligonucleotide intended to restore polycystin-1 production in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

In June 2026, SCYNEXIS initiated a Phase I study of SCY-770, a direct AMP-activated protein kinase activator under development for autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

In June 2026, Rege Nephro completed the first close of a USD 7.6 million financing round to support commercialization and global licensing activities for RN-014, which reached the last-patient, last-visit milestone in a Phase IIa trial.

In June 2026, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued a Complete Response Letter for Unicycive Therapeutics' oxylanthanum carbonate New Drug Application. The letter cited deficiencies involving a third-party manufacturing facility without identifying new safety or efficacy concerns or requesting additional clinical data.

In May 2026, the FDA accepted Bayer's supplemental New Drug Application and granted Priority Review to KERENDIA for adults with type 1 diabetes and chronic kidney disease. The submission was supported by results from the Phase III FINE-ONE study.

In March 2026, SCYNEXIS acquired PXL770 from Poxel SA in a transaction valued at up to USD 196 million. The candidate was subsequently designated SCY-770. In March 2026, R1 Therapeutics launched with USD 77.5 million in Series A financing to advance AP306, a pan-phosphate transporter inhibitor for hyperphosphatemia in patients with CKD receiving dialysis.

Marketed Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies

Farxiga (dapagliflozin) - AstraZeneca: Farxiga is an oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor approved by the FDA for chronic kidney disease on April 30, 2021. It is indicated to reduce the risks of sustained estimated glomerular filtration rate decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with CKD at risk of progression.

Jardiance (empagliflozin) - Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly: Jardiance is an oral sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 inhibitor approved for its CKD indication on September 22, 2023. The therapy is indicated to reduce sustained renal function decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic kidney disease at risk of progression.

Kerendia (finerenone) - Bayer: Kerendia is an oral, non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist approved on July 9, 2021, for chronic kidney disease associated with type 2 diabetes. It is indicated to reduce the risks of sustained eGFR decline, end-stage kidney disease, cardiovascular death, nonfatal myocardial infarction, and hospitalization for heart failure.

Selected Chronic Kidney Disease Pipeline Therapies

HRS-1780 - Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals: HRS-1780 is a selective, non-steroidal mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist in Phase III development for chronic kidney disease. Phase II findings showed dose-dependent reductions in urinary albumin-to-creatinine ratio. Its Phase III program is evaluating efficacy and safety when administered with standard treatment.

Vicadrostat (BI 690517) - Boehringer Ingelheim: Vicadrostat is a selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor designed to reduce aldosterone-associated inflammation, fibrosis, albuminuria, and cardiorenal damage. It is being evaluated with empagliflozin in the Phase III EASi-KIDNEY clinical trial for patients at risk of CKD progression.

NNC0519-0130 - Novo Nordisk: NNC0519-0130 is an investigational once-weekly subcutaneous GLP-1 and GIP receptor dual agonist. A Phase II proof-of-concept and dose-finding study is comparing multiple doses with semaglutide and placebo in approximately 465 participants while assessing efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, and renal outcomes.

IGT-303 - Ingenia Therapeutics: IGT-303 is a TIE2-targeted therapy in Phase I/IIa development for chronic kidney disease, including diabetic kidney disease. The program is assessing safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and potential effects on endothelial dysfunction and renal disease progression.

AZD4248 - AstraZeneca: AZD4248 is an investigational small-molecule nicotinamide N-methyltransferase inhibitor in Phase I development for cardiorenal disease. The first-in-human trial includes healthy participants and patients with chronic kidney disease and type 2 diabetes.

Commercial and Competitive Analysis

The report provides an in-depth commercial assessment of chronic kidney disease companies and therapies, including licensing agreements, strategic collaborations, acquisitions, research partnerships, and transaction value trends. Company-to-company partnerships, industry-academic collaborations, and acquisition activity are presented in structured comparative formats.

The chronic kidney disease competitive landscape analysis compares companies by therapeutic approach, development stage, technology, molecule type, and clinical progress. The report also evaluates marketed therapies, emerging drugs, inactive assets, unmet needs, and opportunities for differentiated treatment strategies.

Clinical Trial Analysis



Clinical trials by recruitment status, development phase, therapeutic area, participant age, completion year, and endpoint status

Trial design analysis by allocation, interventional model, enrollment status, and masking

Sponsor analysis by company, institution, and development stage

Geographic analysis of clinical trials, sponsors, and therapies by country Comparative assessment of mid-stage and late-stage chronic kidney disease drug programs

Key Questions Addressed



How many companies and drug candidates are active in the chronic kidney disease pipeline?

Which CKD therapies are in early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage clinical development?

Which mechanisms and therapeutic technologies are shaping future treatment strategies?

What collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers, and acquisitions are influencing the market?

What clinical trials are underway, and what are their current development and recruitment statuses?

Which regulatory designations have been granted to approved and emerging CKD drugs? What unmet needs and commercial opportunities remain within the chronic kidney disease market?

Selected Key Players

AstraZeneca, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Merck Sharp & Dohme, ProKidney, KBP Biosciences, XORTX Therapeutics, DiaMedica Therapeutics, Galapagos NV, SCOHIA PHARMA, Sentien Biotechnologies, Lisata Therapeutics, Disc Medicine, Pharmicell, OccuRx, Kibow Pharma, and Shandong Suncadia Medicine are among the companies covered.

Selected Key Products

Products and candidates evaluated include empagliflozin, dapagliflozin, finerenone, semaglutide, bardoxolone methyl, ziltivekimab, KBP-5074, XRx-008, zibotentan, pirfenidone, verinurad, AZD9977, ALLN-346, BI 690517, BI-685509, BI 764198, SCO-792, DM199, baxdrostat, GLPG2737, runcaciguat, SBI-101, REGN5459, ELIXCYTE, FT011, Cellgram-CKD, CLBS201, BAY3283142, ION532, and MK-2060.

The report offers a detailed resource for pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology developers, investors, researchers, healthcare strategists, and other stakeholders seeking actionable intelligence on the chronic kidney disease market, competitive environment, clinical trial landscape, and emerging treatment pipeline.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Boehringer Ingelheim

Eli Lilly and Company

Reata Pharmaceuticals

Novo Nordisk

KBP Biosciences

Prokidney

Bayer

Novo Nordisk

Kibow Pharma

XORTX Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Roche

AstraZeneca

MC2 Therapeutics

AstraZeneca

Allena Pharmaceuticals

Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim

SCOHIA PHARMA

DiaMedica Therapeutics

CinCor Pharma

Galapagos NV

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bayer

Sentien Biotechnologies, Inc.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

UnicoCell Biomed

OccuRx

Pharmicell

Lisata Therapeutics

Bayer

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Merck Sharp & Dohme

Disc Medicine Shandong Suncadia Medicine

For more information about this report visit

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