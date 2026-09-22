From Big Ideas To Real Impact: Meet The 2027 4-H Youth In Action Winners Who Each Receive A $5K Scholarship

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, D.C., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A job at a local sawmill. Picking up a bow for the first time. Staying up late to finish a LEGO set. Learning to play the cello.

For four young people, those experiences helped spark interests that would eventually grow into something much bigger through 4-H. Today, National 4-H Council announced Harrison Crenshaw, Lilly Lucas, Aarush Muthukrishnan, and Musiq Williams as the 2027 4-H Youth in Action winners. Each will receive a $5,000 scholarship for higher education and a year of professional and media development, networking, and opportunities to serve as a national 4-H spokesperson.

The 4-H Youth in Action program recognize teens who use the skills and experiences they gain through 4-H to make a difference in their communities. This year's winners are exploring careers, advocating for students, using artificial intelligence to solve real-world problems, and creating new pathways into agriculture. Together, their stories show what it means to be Beyond Ready for what comes next.

“What I love about Harrison, Lilly, Aarush, and Musiq is that none of their stories follow the same path,” said Heather Elliott, Chief Development & Marketing Officer, National 4-H Council.“That's true of young people everywhere. What makes 4-H different is that it gives them the space to explore what interests them, mentorship from adults and educators to guide their way, and hands-on experiences that help them build career-ready skills like communication, leadership, and resilience.”

Harrison Crenshaw | Tennessee

For Harrison, career exploration started with a job at a local sawmill. His interest in the outdoors led him to choose the 4-H Forestry, Wildlife, and Fisheries project. He wanted to experience the industry firsthand before deciding whether it could be part of his future.

That experience sparked a bigger idea. Harrison created 4-H Project to Profession, an initiative connecting young people to career exploration, internships, jobs, and mentors. The program has reached more than 1,350 4-H members across 27 Tennessee counties. His 4-H experience has also taken him beyond the workplace, giving him opportunities to engage with elected officials and agricultural leaders while representing the perspectives of young people.

He plans to study finance after high school and continue using the communication, critical thinking, and leadership skills he strengthened through 4-H.

Lilly Lucas | Colorado

For Lilly, confidence started with a bow. As a student with dyslexia, she sometimes struggled to feel successful in a traditional classroom. But when she tried archery during elementary school PE, something clicked. Her family found 4-H so she could continue participating in this sport, and Lilly found a place where hands-on learning helped her build confidence in her abilities and the way she learns.

That confidence eventually became a voice for others. Today, Lilly advocates for students with learning differences and helps educate teachers, administrators, families, and students about dyslexia. She has helped lead simulations that give educators a better understanding of how students with dyslexia process information.

Lilly hopes to pursue a career in educational advocacy and continue helping students find the support they need to succeed.

Aarush Muthukrishnan | Pennsylvania

Long before Aarush began working with artificial intelligence, there were LEGOs. As a child, he became so focused on his builds that he sometimes couldn't sleep until a set was finished. That curiosity eventually grew into coding, robotics, and AI.

Through 4-H, Aarush began thinking less about what technology could do and more about the real-world problems it could help solve. He founded the first 4-H AI Club in his region, giving other young people opportunities to explore coding and responsible use of artificial intelligence through hands-on learning. Over the past year and a half, he has dedicated more than 500 volunteer hours to these initiatives, impacting nearly 1,000 students and educators through statewide hackathons and events. His own innovation, TerraScan, is a low-cost, open-source AI robot designed to map soil conditions and help small farmers make more informed decisions about fertilizer use. The project earned him first place in his age group in the National 4-H AI in Agriculture Challenge.

Whether teaching other young people or building something new, Aarush wants technology to be a tool for learning, problem-solving, and service.

Musiq Williams | Florida

Musiq Williams is an accomplished cello player who graduated from an arts high school without an agriculture program. Yet, agriculture became the field where she began imagining her future.

Introduced to agriculture while receiving after-school help with science, Musiq discovered an interest that eventually led her to 4-H. She explored livestock and food systems, toured farms, developed her public speaking skills, and began seeing the connection between agriculture and communities.

When those opportunities weren't available at her school, Musiq helped create them. She founded the Dreyfoos School of the Arts 4-H Club and helped lead gardening, hydroponics, and food security projects. Her experience with Florida 4-H Legislature also sparked an interest in public policy.

Musiq now attends Fort Valley State University, where she plans to major in animal science and pursue a career in agricultural advocacy.

As 4-H approaches its 125th anniversary, the 2027 winners demonstrate how this next generation of 4-H'ers are still using a model rooted in hands-on experiences to help young people discover their interests, give back to their communities, build skills for life and work, and become Beyond Ready for their futures.

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2027 4-H Youth in Action Winners 2027 4-H Youth in Action Winners

CONTACT: Yolanda Stephen National 4-H Council 3019612863...