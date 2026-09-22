Flock Safety Publishes Results Of 2026 Bishop Fox Penetration Test, Reinforcing Commitment To Transparency In Public Safety Technology

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Independent testing identified 36 findings across Flock's hardware, software, and cloud infrastructure; 24 have been independently verified as remediated, with the remainder in progress or under active documented risk management.

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flock, the leading safety technology platform dedicated to creating thriving communities, today published the results of its 2026 annual penetration test, conducted by Bishop Fox, one of the most respected offensive security firms in the country. The disclosure reflects Flock's commitment to transparent, independently verified security reporting for the law enforcement agencies, businesses, and communities that rely on its platform.

Bishop Fox conducted their testing using "clear box" access, which gave its testers full visibility into Flock's source code and system architecture The engagement ran from January 12 to March 27, 2026, and covered Flock's physical hardware, software, and mobile applications.

Flock confirmed that none of the findings identified in this year's engagement resulted in any customer data or systems being accessed by anyone outside the company as a result of this testing.

Findings and remediation status

Bishop Fox identified 36 findings across the tested systems.



Two Critical findings, all remediated and independently verified

Six High findings, all remediated and independently verified

16 Medium findings, including 13 remediated and independently verified, two partially remediated, and one under documented risk management

Three Low findings, all remediated and independently verified Nine Informational findings, addressed through Flock's routine hardening process

More information about the findings can be found on our blog post.

"Flock has an advanced cybersecurity program, and customers and the public should expect that from the public safety technology industry, along with transparency about what independent testing finds,” said Chris Castaldo, Flock's Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).“Publishing the results of that testing, including what is still in progress, demonstrates that commitment in practice. We gave Bishop Fox broad access to our systems specifically to make the assessment more rigorous, not easier to pass.”

Secure Boot on Legacy LPR Hardware

One significant remediation was the addition of Secure Boot, using Android Verified Boot, to older ALPR cameras. Secure Boot helps prevent unauthorized software from running on a device, protecting the limited number of images stored locally if a device is stolen or otherwise compromised.

Bishop Fox independently verified the remediation. The finding did not provide access to Flock's cloud environment or cloud-stored images.

Accepted Risk: Legacy Operating System on First-Generation Falcon Hardware

One Medium-severity finding remains open because addressing it architecturally would require a long-term hardware and operating-system upgrade for Flock's first-generation Falcon cameras. Flock agrees with Bishop Fox's recommendation and is evaluating the appropriate migration path.

In the meantime, Flock's engineers maintain the Android-based platform in-house and can develop and deploy security updates independently. Flock has deployed hardened custom firmware to this hardware and will continue to backport security patches as new issues are identified.

Continuous Security Testing

Flock conducts an independent penetration test annually at minimum, alongside internal red-teaming, automated code scanning, ongoing vulnerability management, and a dedicated Offensive Security & Vulnerability Operations team.

"Security is never done, it is a continuous practice," Castaldo said. "A penetration test is a benchmark, a point-in-time measurement we use to keep raising our own bar."

For more information on Flock's security practices, certifications, and Vulnerability Disclosure Program, visit Flock's Security Center or the Flock Vulnerability Disclosure Polic.

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About Flock Safety

Flock is the leading safety technology platform, helping communities thrive by taking a proactive approach to crime prevention and security. Our end-to-end hardware and software suite unites cities, law enforcement, businesses, schools, and neighborhoods in a nationwide public-private safety network. Flock is trusted by thousands of communities, law enforcement agencies, and businesses to deliver real-time intelligence while upholding the highest standards of privacy, data integrity, and responsible innovation. Visit for more information.

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