Mplify Carrier Ethernet For Business Surpasses 450 Certifications Worldwide

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Distributed AI demand reinforces Carrier Ethernet for Business as the baseline for Carrier Ethernet for AI

BOSTON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mplify, the global alliance advancing NaaS for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure, today announced that more than 450 services and technologies from leading organizations now hold Mplify Carrier Ethernet for Business certification. The milestone demonstrates the continued scale and relevance of Carrier Ethernet as automated connectivity and distributed enterprise AI infrastructure renew demand for performance, automation, and reach.

Power and GPU availability, the location of enterprise data, and sovereignty requirements are spreading AI infrastructure across data centers, clouds, edge environments, and enterprise locations. For suitable workloads spanning these environments, the WAN becomes part of the AI production system. Carrier Ethernet provides the predictable performance, engineered paths, and operational accountability needed to connect these distributed resources.

Mplify Carrier Ethernet for Business certification supersedes the previous MEF 3.0 CE certification and provides independent third-party validation of performance and conformance to Mplify standards. For service and technology providers, it offers a recognized market credential that gives customers and ecosystem partners confidence that certified offerings meet defined industry criteria. Carrier Ethernet for Business establishes a standards baseline for Carrier Ethernet for AI, the next evolution of the Mplify Carrier Ethernet certification program.

“Carrier Ethernet has generated enormous value for this industry, and distributed AI is increasing its strategic importance,” said Pascal Menezes, CTO, Mplify.“The industry already has a substantial base of certified services and technologies built on common standards and rigorous performance criteria. As we advance Carrier Ethernet for AI, that foundation gives us a strong base for addressing the connectivity requirements of distributed AI infrastructure.”

A Global Standards Foundation for Automated Connectivity

Built on more than two decades of industry leadership in Carrier Ethernet, Mplify's Carrier Ethernet for Business certification is grounded in established standards and test requirements. Common service definitions and attributes help simplify interconnection and service delivery across networks, making Carrier Ethernet an automation-ready building block that can be provisioned, scaled, and assured through NaaS.

For distributed enterprise AI, Carrier Ethernet also has an expanding role at the inter-data-center layer. It can connect suitable AI environments across metro, regional, and selected long-distance routes with committed capacity and defined service attributes. Local GPU fabrics continue to support tightly coupled communication within GPU systems and data centers.

The full list of certified Carrier Ethernet for Business offerings is available in the certification registry for services and technologies.

Learn more about Carrier Ethernet for Business certification for service providers and technology providers.

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About Mplify

Mplify is the global alliance advancing NaaS for AI and AI-ready digital infrastructure. It helps members compete beyond the limits of their own networks and capabilities by expanding reach, combining services and expertise with ecosystem partners, and enabling trusted, standards-based automation across organizations. Its community spans service and cloud providers, data center operators, internet exchanges, cybersecurity and technology companies, and enterprises. Together, these organizations shape standardized operational models and APIs, network services, trust frameworks, and certification programs that turn independent capabilities into an interoperable global ecosystem for the AI era.

Media Contact

Amy Foschetti

Mplify

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