Air Canada Receives Gold Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award For Leadership Development Program

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTRÉAL, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air Canada today announced that its leadership development program, Elevate, has been recognized with a Brandon Hall Group Gold HCM Excellence Award in the category of Best Leadership Development Program.









Created in response to employee feedback, Elevate was designed to help establish a shared foundation for leadership across Air Canada. The program equips leaders with practical tools and experiences that support learning, application, and reflection, while reinforcing the company's leadership commitments: inspiring people, enabling performance, and finding solutions.

"This recognition reflects Air Canada's commitment to developing strong, consistent leadership across our organization," said Arielle Meloul-Wechsler, Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs at Air Canada. "Elevate demonstrates our belief that great leadership is essential to fostering an engaged workforce, delivering strong performance, and creating an environment where people can do their best work. We are proud of everyone who contributed to making this program a success."

The Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards recognize organizations that have successfully developed and implemented programs, strategies, and tools that drive measurable business results through human capital management initiatives.

Since its launch, Elevate has helped strengthen leadership across Air Canada by giving leaders a common framework to apply new skills, and support employees in doing their best work.

For more information about careers and leadership development opportunities at Air Canada, visit aircanada.com/careers.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Headquartered in Montréal, Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, with more than 10 million members worldwide. Members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of more than 50 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental partners. Through Air Canada Vacations, it offers a selection of vacation and Flight & Hotel packages, tours, cruises, car rentals, and experiences. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada's climate-related ambition includes a long-term aspirational goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. For additional information, please see Air Canada's TCFD disclosure. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX (AC).



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