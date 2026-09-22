Vereigen Media's“From The Source” Podcast Features Street Group VP Of Sales Oyin Bamgbose On Building Predictable B2B Revenue

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A new thought leadership episode reveals how modern sales and marketing teams can align around revenue, smarter market segmentation, and buyer-first growth strategies in today's evolving B2B landscape.

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company, announced the release of its latest episode of its flagship From the Source podcast featuring Oyin Bamgbose, VP of Sales at Street Group. Hosted by Dave Steinmeyer, Managing Partner at Vereigen Media, the episode delivers an in-depth conversation on one of the most pressing challenges faced by modern B2B organizations and how they are building predictable revenue by transforming Total Addressable Market (TAM) through unified sales and marketing approach.

As buying committees expand, customer expectations rise, and revenue accountability becomes the norm across departments, B2B leaders face growing pressure to deliver consistent customer experiences and move beyond lead volume. This conversation explores how organizations can create scalable, measurable growth by focusing on customer fit, operational alignment, revenue efficiency, and exceptional buying experiences that drive long-term business value.

Rather than focusing on lead volume, the conversation explores how organizations can create scalable growth through customer fit, operational alignment, and long-term business value and exceptional purchasing experiences.

Don't miss the newest episode of 'From the Source' featuring Oyin Bamgbose.

Watch now to explore how TAM, ICP, and sales-marketing alignment can build a predictable revenue engine.









“Predictable revenue is built through consistency, not chance. The strongest B2B organizations create repeatable systems that align sales, marketing, and operations around the customer experience, not just quarterly targets. When every interaction delivers value, growth becomes far more sustainable.”

- Oyin Bamgbose, VP of Sales, Street Group

Why Has TAM Become a Strategic Growth Framework?

One of the episode's central themes is the evolution of Total Addressable Market (TAM) from an investor metric into a daily operational decision-making tool. Bamgbose explains that high-performing SaaS organizations use TAM alongside Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM) and Ideal Customer Profiles (ICP) to prioritize the right customers, refine messaging, and improve sales efficiency.

Rather than treating every prospect equally, organizations that segment their audiences by buyer needs, business maturity, and purchasing behavior can strengthen product-market alignment and improve revenue predictability.

“The future of B2B growth belongs to organizations that align every commercial function around the customer rather than disconnected metrics. Through From the Source, we bring together accomplished industry leaders to share practical frameworks and real-world experiences that help revenue teams make smarter decisions, strengthen customer trust, and build more predictable, sustainable growth.”

- Anuj Pakhare, Founder and CEO, Vereigen Media

The discussion also highlights why many SaaS companies intentionally decline business opportunities that fall outside their strategic customer profile. Protecting product focus, customer experience, and long-term scalability often creates stronger business outcomes than pursuing every available deal.

Practical Insights for Revenue Leaders

Throughout the episode, listeners gain actionable guidance on building scalable commercial organizations, including:





Turning TAM into a revenue prioritization framework

Using SAM and buyer personas to strengthen go-to-market strategies

Creating predictable sales processes through standardized sequencing

Aligning SDR, marketing, and revenue operations around shared KPIs

Building buyer-centric sales stages instead of traditional linear funnels Measuring revenue contribution rather than lead quantity alone

The conversation emphasizes that predictable revenue is created through disciplined systems, thoughtful segmentation, and authentic customer experiences, not simply larger marketing budgets.

Don't Miss the Newest Episode of From the Source – Watch Latest Podcast with Oyin Bamgbose.

Watch now to learn:



How TAM becomes a practical growth strategy for SaaS organizations

Why market segmentation improves conversion quality and revenue outcomes

The framework behind scalable sales and marketing alignment How buyer-first messaging creates stronger commercial performance

As organizations navigate AI-driven research and increasingly informed buyers, the episode reinforces that technology is most valuable when it supports better human decision-making rather than replacing it.

“This episode is a masterclass of what happens when a sales leader thinks like a marketer. Oyin's segmentation work is exactly the kind of discipline we encourage B2B teams to build before they try to scale their outreach.”

- Charlotte Graham, VP of Revenue Operations & Marketing, Vereigen Media

A Timely Conversation for the Future of B2B Growth

For CMOs, CROs, revenue leaders, and demand generation professionals, this episode offers more than tactical sales advice. It presents a strategic blueprint for creating commercially aligned organizations where marketing, sales, and operations contribute toward shared business outcomes.

As B2B buying continues shifting toward self-guided research, peer validation, and longer decision cycles, the organizations that prioritize trust, operational consistency, and customer relevance will be best positioned to achieve sustainable growth.

About From the Source Podcast Series

From the Source is Vereigen Media's podcast series designed for B2B marketing and sales leaders across technology, SaaS, IT, media, and enterprise industries. Each episode features candid conversations, practical lessons, and actionable insights from industry experts shaping the future of B2B growth.

About Vereigen Media

Vereigen Media, a leading U.S.-based B2B demand generation company built on first-party data, verified content engagement, human verification, and zero outsourcing. With more than 110 million continuously validated first-party contacts and 300+ in-house data specialists support marketing and sales leaders across small, mid, and large enterprises. It also supports hundreds of global B2B brands empower marketing

Vereigen Media empowers marketing and sales leaders with privacy-compliant, human-verified engagement that drives meaningful business outcomes.

Leads. Done Right.

Contact:

Manraj Singh - Marketing Manager

Vereigen Media LLC

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Phone: +1 512-240-2212 (US)

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